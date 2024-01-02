Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 2nd 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. The Leafs have won one of the last five games, while the Devils have won two out of five.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

TV Broadcast: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 17-10-7 after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in their last game. They are scoring 3.53 goals per game and conceding 3.44 goals against, with a power play success rate of 25.7% and a penalty kill rate of 77.7%.

The Maple Leafs are the underdogs against the Kings, with moneyline odds of +115.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key players and injury status

One of the standout performers for Toronto this season has been William Nylander, who has accumulated 48 points. He has scored 17 goals and provided 31 assists in 34 games.

Auston Matthews has been consistently productive this season, accumulating 44 points with 29 goals and 15 assists. Joseph Woll boasts a record of 8-5-1, with a save percentage of .916 and goals against average of 2.80 per game.

John Klingberg (hip), Matt Murray (hip), Joseph Woll (ankle) and Jake Muzzin (back) are sidelined for tonight's showdown with the Kings due to injuries.

Los Angeles Kings: Game preview

In their last outing, the Los Angeles Kings (20-8-5) lost 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings are allowing 2.33 goals per game, scoring 3.48. Their power play success rate is 19.3%, and their penalty kill rate is 86.5%.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -135.

Los Angeles Kings: Key players and injury status

Anze Kopitar has been a key player for Los Angeles this season, with 34 points scoring 14 goals and 20 assists in 33 games. Adrian Kempe has also played a crucial role, accumulating 33 points through a combination of 12 goals and 21 assists.

Cam Talbot has a record of 14-7-3 this season with a save percentage of .924 and goals against average of 2.10 per game. Pheonix Copley (undisclosed) and Viktor Arvidsson (back) are unavailable for the Maple Leafs matchup.