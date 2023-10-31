Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Oct. 31, 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) face the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2) at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, on Tuesday, Oct 31st, 2023 at 8 P.M. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN, Bally Sports West.

Both teams have their eyes on divisional improvements, and the forthcoming game promises to be an exciting one.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings Game Details

Date and Time: Oct. 31,, 2023 at 8 P.M. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Broadcast: ESPN and Bally Sports West

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: iHeartRadio

Toronto Maple Leafs have outstanding offensive play

The Toronto Maple Leafs rank 10th in the league with a total of 28 goals, averaging 3.5 goals per game. They're 12th in goals against, conceding 24 goals in NHL playoffs, which equals three per game.

Their goal differential of +4 is the 10th best in the league. The Toronto Maple Leafs' power play performance is impressive, ranking them fourth in the NHL with nine goals on 28 power play chances this season.

Their power-play conversion rate stands at 32.14%, also securing the fourth sport in the league at 74.07%. They win 50.2% of their faceoffs, ranking 16th in the NHL. With a 10.4% shooting percentage, they hold the 13th spot in the league.

Despite their offensive prowess, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still chasing their first shutout win this season. They're averaging 18.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game as a team.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

William Nylander has risen as one of Toronto's prominent contributors this season, amassing 12 points. He maintains a remarkable average of 0.8 goals per game, demonstrating a 17.6% shooting accuracy.

Furthermore, John Tavares has been instrumental, contributing four goals and seven assists in eight games. Auston Matthews has notched up 10 points this season, including seven goals and three assists on 38 shots.

In goaltending, Joseph Woll (3-1-0) has conceded five goals in four games.

On the injury front, Jake Muzzin is out for the season due to a back injury, while Matt Murray is sidelined with a hip ailment.

Connor Timmins is dealing with a lower body injury, while Timothy Liljegren's status is uncertain due to an upper body concern. Jake McCabe's condition is also in question, due to a groin injury.

Los Angeles Kings have displayed a fabulous offensive game this season

The Kings have been a scoring force this season, netting 35 goals (4.4 per game) to secure the second spot in the league's rankings. However, they allow 3.5 goals per game, totaling 28, placing them 24th in the league.

Nevertheless, their goal differential of +7 is the sixth best in the league. The Kings have a powerplay success rate stands of 16.67%, ranking 18th in the league.

Morever, they've registered one shorthanded goal this season. On the defensive side, the Kings have a solid-penalty kill percentage of 85.71%, ranking them ninth in the NHL.

When it comes to faceoffs, they win 50.7%, landing them in the 14th spot, with an impressive 13.3% shooting percentage, the second best in the league.

Despite their offensive prowess, they have yet to secure a shutout win and maintain an average of 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Los Angeles Kings key players and injury status

Los Angeles heavily relies on Kevin Fiala, who stands out as a pivotal offensive player with 11 points this season. Fiala's impressive performance includes one goal and 10 assists in eight games.

Anze Kopitar is another leading scorer for Kings, contributing eight points through four goals and four assists in eight games. Adrian Kempe adds to the offensive firepower with two goals and six assists, amounting to eight points for the season.

In goaltending, Pheonix Copley with a season record of 1-0-1, has made 41 saves while conceding 11 goals, resulting in a 5.0 goals against average and a .788 save percentage, which is 65th-best in the league.

The Kings are dealing with injuries to Andre Lee (undisclosed) and Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), though.