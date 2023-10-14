Toronto Maple Leafs vs Minnesota Wild: Game preview, lines, odds predictions, & more | 14th Oct 2023

In what promises to be an exciting clash, the Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0-0) and the Minnesota Wild (1-0-0) are set to face off on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

Now, Let's look at both these teams' recent performances.

Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Maple Leafs kicked off their season with a thrilling match, narrowly defeating the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a shootout. Auston Matthews delivered a spectacular hat trick, aiding the Leafs in erasing a 5-3 deficit during the third period.

While Toronto's offensive prowess was on full display, their defensive performance left room for improvement, ultimately leading to a shootout victory. They aim to tighten their defense against the Minnesota Wild, a team that struggled with shots in their opener.

The Maple Leafs currently rank second in the league for goals per game, averaging five, but are tied for 26th in goals against, allowing an average of five goals per game.

Minnesota Wild preview

On the flip side, the Wild launched their season with a 2-0 victory against the Florida Panthers, ending a five-game losing streak against their feline rivals. Minnesota exhibited strong defensive play and timely offense, securing the win against the Panthers.

Now, they aim to maintain that defensive consistency as they go on the road to face the high-scoring Toronto team. The Wild currently ranks 22nd in the league for goals per game, averaging two per night. In contrast, their defense is top-tier, as they've allowed zero goals per game, sharing the first position in the league.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

forward

TYLER BERTUZZI AUSTON MATTHEWS MITCH MARNER MAX DOMI JOHN TAVARES WILLIAM NYLANDER MATTHEW KNIES FRASER MINTEN CALLE JARNKROK NOAH GREGOR DAVID KAMPF RYAN REAVES

Defenceman

MORGAN RIELLY T.J. BRODIE JAKE MCCABE JOHN KLINGBERG MARK GIORDANO TIMOTHY LILJEGREN

Goalie

ILYA SAMSONOV JOSEPH WOLL

Minnesota Wild projected lines

forward

KIRILL KAPRIZOV RYAN HARTMAN MATS ZUCCARELLO MARCUS JOHANSSON JOEL ERIKSSON EK MATTHEW BOLDY MARCUS FOLIGNO MARCO ROSSI FREDERICK GAUDREAU PATRICK MAROON CONNOR DEWAR BRANDON DUHAIME

Defenceman

JONAS BRODIN BROCK FABER JACOB MIDDLETON ALEX GOLIGOSKI JON MERRILL CALEN ADDISON

Goalie

FILIP GUSTAVSSON MARC-ANDRE FLEURY

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild odds and predictions

In this upcoming clash, the Toronto Maple Leafs are marked as favorites with odds at -175, while the Minnesota Wild are the slight underdogs with odds at +145. The over/under line for total combined goals is set at 6.5.

These two teams had entirely different experiences in their season openers. Minnesota secured a victory through well-timed offensive plays, steadfast defense, and a goaltender who proved nearly impenetrable. In contrast, Toronto emerged from a wild, high-scoring opening game characterized by an explosive offense, minimal defense, and less-than-stellar goaltending.

The Maple Leafs have a higher chance of winning, considering their strong offense. However, the Wild, considered underdogs in this matchup, will put up quite a challenge.