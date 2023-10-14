Toronto Maple Leafs vs Minnesota Wild: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 14th Oct 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for an exciting NHL matchup set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. Hockey enthusiasts eagerly await this clash, which is sure to bring fast-paced action and thrilling moments to Scotiabank Arena.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports and can also be streamed live on Fubo for those looking to catch the action online.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Minnesota Wild Game Info

Date and Time : Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Where : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Live Stream: Watch this game on FUBO

Toronto Maple Leafs Game preview

In their most recent outing, the Toronto Maple Leafs showcased their offensive prowess in a high-scoring affair against the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs claimed a thrilling shootout victory, prevailing 6-5 in a contest that went down to the wire.

Toronto's ability to find the back of the net is unquestionable, as it currently sits tied for second in the league in goals per game, averaging an impressive five goals per contest.

However, the Maple Leafs have some work to do on the defensive front, as they're currently tied for 26th in the league in goals against, allowing five goals per game on average.

Minnesota Wild Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Minnesota Wild are coming off a solid performance in their season opener, where they managed to keep the Florida Panthers at bay, securing a 2-0 victory. Minnesota's defensive efforts were commendable, as it held the Panthers scoreless throughout the game.

Minnesota's power play has also been impressive, as it has converted 25% of its opportunities with the man advantage, tying it for sixth in the league. Furthermore, its penalty-killing unit has been exceptional, successfully navigating through 100% of its shorthanded situations this season, sharing the top spot in the league.

The Wild's offensive output may not match the Maple Leafs' explosive scoring, as they currently rank 22nd in the league for goals per game, averaging just two goals each night.

In their previous game, the Minnesota Wild managed to secure a win despite being outshot by the Panthers. Brock Faber and Joel Eriksson Ek were among the key contributors, as they netted goals to secure the 2-0 victory. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson was the unsung hero, making 41 saves and earning a shutout.