Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 28th Oct 2023

Tonight's game pits the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Nashville Predators, with each team taking a different strategy this season.

The Maple Leafs are currently in the top section of the Atlantic Division points table after three straight victories. Conversely, the Predators currently find themselves third from last in the Central Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators: Game Info

Date and Time: Thursday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

TV Broadcast: NHL Network and BSSO

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and WPRT 102.5 The Game

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

Toronto Maple Leafs are 5-2-0 this season after defeating the Dallas Stars 4-1 in their recent matchup.

The Maple Leafs have scored 3.71 goals per game while allowing 3.00 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at 33.3% and their penalty kill rate is at 77.3%.

Toronto will likely begin with Ilya Samsonov as their starting goaltender; he currently boasts an overall record of 2-1-0 this year with a 4.34 goals-against average and .831 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs are the favorite with moneyline odds set at -146.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

Toronto forward John Tavares has emerged as an offensive star this season, recording 11 points. William Nylander has emerged as a key component for Toronto, contributing 11 total points (five goals and six assists).

Samsonov has appeared in four games this season and boasts a .831 save percentage, placing him 63rd overall in the NHL.

Matt Murray, Jake Muzzin and Conor Timmins remain unavailable due to injuries while Jake McCabe remains questionable for play.

Nashville Predators game preview

Nashville Predators are 3-4-0 this season following their narrow 3-2 defeat by Vancouver Canucks in their most recent match-up.

The Nashville Predators have averaged 2.86 goals per game while allowing 2.71 goals per game, with a power play percentage of 20.7% and a penalty kill percentage of 68.2%.

Nashville will turn to Juuse Saros as their projected starting goalie, who boasts a 3-4-0 record with 2.58 goals against and an impressive save percentage of .910.

Predators with moneyline odds set at +123 are underdogs.

Nashville Predators key players and injury status

Thomas Novak has amassed five points through four goals and one assist in seven games played for Nashville so far this season.

Filip Forsberg has been one of the key contributors for Nashville with five total points (0.7 per game), one goal and four assists over seven games.

Kevin Lankinen has a save percentage of .895 and conceded two goals with 17 saves (0.3 goals against average).

Luke Schenn is unavailable due to injury and Cody Glass is questionable to play.