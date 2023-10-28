Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 28th Oct 2023 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Nashville Predators in what promises to be an exciting matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Hockey fans can tune in to catch all the action at 7:00 PM Eastern Time on the NHL Network, or they can opt for a live stream on Fubo for a free viewing experience.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been enjoying a successful season, thanks largely to their potent offense. They have been averaging an impressive 3.71 goals per game, and in their last three games, they've netted a total of 12 goals.

Leading the charge for the Leafs are star players William Nylander, John Tavares, and Auston Matthews, who have collectively contributed 16 goals and 15 assists. However, it's not just the top line that's been making waves.

Mitch Marner, Max Domi and Matthew Knies have chipped in with four goals and 10 assists, while defensemen Morgan Rielly and John Klingberg have also played their part by adding two goals and 10 assists from the blue line. The Maple Leafs have effectively spread the offensive wealth, making them a formidable force.

Nashville Predators game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Nashville Predators have been struggling with their offense, averaging just 2.86 goals per game. While Thomas Novak and Filip Forsberg have shown flashes of brilliance, with five goals and five assists between them, the rest of the Predators' offense has found it challenging to find the back of the net.

Only two other skaters have managed to score three goals or more, and this lack of scoring depth has put immense pressure on the team. Opposing defenses have found it relatively straightforward to stifle the Predators' offense, which has hampered their overall performance this season.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators clash at the Bridgestone Arena, it's clear that the Leafs have a significant offensive advantage.