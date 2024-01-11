Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 11th 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (21-10-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) are set to face the New York Islanders (18-12-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) at UBS Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders: Where to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action live on ESPN. For fans on the go or those who prefer the radio experience, the game will be broadcast on 88.7FM and 103.9FM. Tune in to catch the play-by-play commentary and stay updated on every goal, save and power play.

Online Streaming

The game will be available for live streaming on Watch ESPN, providing a convenient option for those who prefer online platforms. Additionally, FUBO offers a live streaming service and provides a free trial for new users.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been impressive offensively, ranking seventh in the NHL with an average of 3.58 goals per game. Their precision is evident in the 33.1 shots per game, also ranking seventh. The Maple Leafs' power play stands at 25%, the seventh best in the league, converting opportunities with Auston Matthews leading the charge with 31 goals, the highest in the NHL.

William Nylander has 21 goals and leads in assists with 36, accumulating 57 points. Mitchell Marner is another crucial playmaker with 27 assists and 46 points. Toronto dominates faceoffs, winning 53.6%, sixth in the league.

On the flip side, the New York Islanders are 18th in the league, averaging 3.05 goals per game. Their shots per game stand at 29.9, placing them 22nd. The Islanders find success in faceoffs, winning 50.7% (14th). Their power play efficiency is commendable at 23.4%, ranking 11th.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 19 goals, while Bo Horvat follows closely with 16. Noah Dobson's 32 assists make him a key playmaker, and Mathew Barzal leads in points with 41, with Horvat at second with 39.

Head to Head between the Maple Leafs and the Islanders

In the 39 games played between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders, both teams have averaged 6.5 goals per match. The Toronto Maple Leafs secured 20 wins, including four in overtime and two in shootouts, with an average of 3.3 goals per game.

On the other side, the New York Islanders closely followed with 19 wins, five in overtime, and none in shootouts, maintaining an average of 3.2 goals per game.