Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 12th 2023

A showdown is set to unfold at Madison Square Garden as the New York Rangers (19-6-1) face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-6) on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on MSG and ESPN+ as these top-ranked conference teams collide in a thrilling matchup.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Madison Square in New York

: Madison Square in New York Broadcast : MSG and ESPN+

: MSG and ESPN+ Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: TSN 1050, ESPN New York 98.7 FM and Sportsnet 590 The Fan

New York Rangers aim for home victory

The New York Rangers, with a 19-6-1 record, dominated their last game against the Los Angeles Kings, winning by three goals while allowing only one. Vincent Trochek shone with three assists.

Averaging 3.269 goals and conceding 2.69 per game, the Rangers rely on a strong offense, currently ranked 13th. Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in the previous game, where they edged shots 27-26 and secured the win.

Artemi Panarin, with 16 goals and 21 assists, is a key contributor to New York's success this season. Igor Shesterkin is set to be in goal for the upcoming contest.

Rangers Injury Update

Barclay Goodrow (Upper Body - Questionable) Filip Chytil (Upper Body - Out) Kaapo Kakko (Undisclosed - Out)

Toronto Maple Leafs seek to sustain momentum

With two consecutive wins, the Toronto Maple Leafs displayed defensive prowess, preventing the Nashville Predators from scoring in their last game. Auston Matthews played a pivotal role with a two-goal display.

Toronto maintains a season average of 3.33 goals scored and concedes 3.17 goals per game, earning them the 9th rank in offense and 17th in defense. William Nylander has contributed significantly with 13 goals and 19 assists.

A quick offensive start is crucial for the Maple Leafs, and Ilya Samsonov's 18 saves and a dominant 37-18 shot advantage sealed their shutout win.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Update

Matt Murray is sidelined with a hip injury.

Joseph Woll is out due to an ankle issue.

Jake Muzzin is unfortunately unavailable for the rest of the season with a back injury.

Timothy Liljegren is currently out with a lower-body injury.

Mark Giordano is recovering from a finger injury.

John Klingberg will miss the remainder of the season due to a hip injury.

Lastly, William Lagesson is listed as questionable due to an illness.

