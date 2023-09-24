Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL preseason live on TV, channel list & more

The second day of NHL preseason features a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators.

The 2023-24 NHL preseason, features 111 games played by 32 teams. The preseason is played across 15 days beginning Saturday, September 23.

Among the early matchups that have fans buzzing, the "Battle of Ontario" stands out prominently. The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Ottawa Senators, and the excitement is palpable. Here's everything you need to know about watching this thrilling preseason game.

When and where to watch?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Ottawa Senators on 24 September, and you can catch all the action on Sportsnet One. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 11 a.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Streaming options

For those who prefer to stream the game online, ESPN+ has you covered. You can access the live stream through ESPN's streaming service. Ensure you have a subscription to enjoy uninterrupted coverage of this preseason showdown.

Projected Lineup for both teams

The Battle of Ontario: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

The Battle of Ontario is a rivalry between Toronto and Ottawa that fans follow closely. These encounters are known for their intensity, physicality, and the deep emotional connection they evoke among fans. It's a rivalry that has endured for decades, and preseason matchups are no exception.

Both teams are under immense pressure as they head into the new season. Toronto finished 29th in the league last year and must make significant improvements to reach their goal of making the playoffs.

On the other hand, Ottawa had moments of brilliance last season but experienced another painful playoff exit. With the addition of Sergei Gonchar on the blue line, the Senators have high hopes for a deep playoff run.

Toronto and Ottawa will face each other six times during the regular season, with three preseason games to kick things off. These early contests carry a lot of weight and could determine each team's fate in the playoffs.

In the past, Toronto has often been a thorn in Ottawa's side. However, this season brings new faces to the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup, and they are well aware of the importance of these matches. Players like Colby Armstrong, Mike Brown, and Kris Versteeg are expected to continue the tradition of fierce competitiveness.

In their previous encounters, the Toronto Maple Leafs had the upper hand, winning four out of the last six games with 17 goals against nine.