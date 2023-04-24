Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Injury Report - 24th April | NHL Playoffs 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs hold a slight advantage in the upcoming Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both teams are well aware of what has worked and what has not. With high levels of energy, physicality and intensity, the game is sure to be a high-spirited one. However, both teams are putting in their all to emerge victorious in the series.

Prior to the game, it is worth noting that several key players from both teams have been placed on injured reserve. This will undoubtedly make it challenging for both sides to perform at their full potential without these key players.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak has been ruled out of Monday's Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury. Cernak will miss his third consecutive game after picking up the injury during the opening game of the playoffs last Tuesday.

During the regular season, Cernak was a key contributor for the Lightning, registering 16 points, 100 blocked shots and a whopping 209 hits in 70 games.

Zach Bogosian has been filling in for Cernak during his absence and is expected to continue in that role for Game 4.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without forward Mikey Eyssimont. He continues to recover from an upper-body injury sustained during the first game of the first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Eyssimont's absence has been felt by the Lightning, as he is an important depth forward who can provide energy and scoring touch when called upon. While there has been no official update on the severity of his injury, it is uncertain when he will be able to return to the lineup.

The Lightning will need to find ways to make up for Eyssimont's absence in Game 4, as they look to even the series against a determined Maple Leafs team.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without their goaltender, Matt Murray, for Monday's Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Murray is currently recovering from a concussion and has not played since April 2. Despite starting to skate, his return to the lineup is not yet certain.

However, injuries have plagued Murray throughout the season, limiting him to just 22 games played. In his absence, Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll have been handling goaltending duties for the Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Erik Gustafsson will be out of the lineup as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. Gustafsson's absence will be felt on the Maple Leafs' blue line.

The 31-year-old defenseman joined the Maple Leafs after being traded from the Washington Capitals in March, and in just nine games played, he has recorded four assists. Fortunately for Toronto, the team has depth on the blue line and can afford to be patient with Gustafsson's recovery.

