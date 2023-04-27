Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Injury Report - Game 5 | NHL Playoffs 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning face each other in an exciting Game 5 later tonight. Toronto has the golden chance to qualify for the next round while Tampa has to win to survive. Both teams are missing players owing to injuries and team decisions.

Mikey Eyssimont will miss Game 5 due to upper body injuries

Mikey Eyssimont (upper body) did not play Game 4 on Monday against Toronto Maple Leafs.

Eyssimont has missed three games since logging 5:13 of ice time during Game 1. There's been a minor update on his return timeline, so he can be considered out indefinitely until more information is available. He could not finish last Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Maple Leafs.

Jake McCabe struck Eyssimont in the second period, with the Lightning forward taking the brunt of it. The 26-year-old Lightning forward has five goals and 15 points in 54 games during the regular season.

Erik Cernak won't play Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday's Game 5 versus Toronto won't include Erik Cernak (upper body), according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

After suffering an injury in Tampa Bay's postseason opener on April 18, Cernak will miss his fourth straight game. Before getting hurt, he recorded two PIM and three blocked shots in Game 1. Zach Bogosian will probably continue to play despite Cernak's absence from the lineup.

He left Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Maple Leafs after a hit from Michael Bunting. On the play, Bunting received a match penalty, and Cernak was unable to make a comeback. This season, the 25-year-old Cernak has missed many instances for brief periods.

Erik Gustafsson won't line up for the Toronto Maple Leafs this game

Erik Gustafsson (upper body) didn't take the field in Game 3 against the Lightning on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday.

Gustafsson is anticipated to miss his sixth game in a row. After being dealt from the Capitals to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the defenceman, 31, earned four assists in nine games. Toronto doesn't need to hurry the 31-year-old back since it has depth on the blue line.

Michael Bunting won't participate in Game 5

Michael Bunting #58 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Bunting rejoined the Toronto Maple Leafs after serving his sentence, however, he wasn't selected for the starting lineup.

On Wednesday, Bunting participated in his first practice in a week as an extra after receiving a three-game suspension for elbowing and tripping Tampa defenseman Erik Cernak in Game 1 of the Leafs-Lightning Eastern Conference first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Without Bunting, the Toronto Maple Leafs have triumphed in their last three games. Bunting won't play in Game 5 on Thursday, according to coach Sheldon Keefe. Toronto can defeat Tampa and make the 2nd round of the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2004 if they win.

