Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 20th 2024

In an exciting NHL showdown, the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

For fans eager to catch the action, here are the livestreaming options, TV channels, and more details for tuning in.

TV Broadcast:

The game will be broadcast live on TV, with Sportsnet and CBC carrying the action.

Live Streaming Options:

For those looking to catch the game online, there are several options available. The match will be livestreamed on ESPN+ and FuboTV. Fans can also access the livestream through NHL.TV.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks: Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs, boasting a record of 22-13-8, have been enjoying a stellar season, particularly with their formidable offense. The top lines, led by stars like William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, have been prolific, contributing 77 goals and 84 assists. However, the defensive side has faced challenges, allowing an average of 3.26 goals per game in the last five matches.

On the other side, the Vancouver Canucks, with a commendable record of 30-11-4, have showcased a potent offense, scoring an impressive 3.78 goals per game. Key players like Elias Pettersson and JT Miller have been instrumental in leading the charge, combining for 44 goals and 76 assists.

The Canucks' defense has been outstanding, allowing only 2.51 goals per game, with just five goals conceded in the last three games.

Player Spotlight

For the Maple Leafs, William Nylander has been a standout performer with 21 goals and 38 assists. Meanwhile, the Canucks rely on J.T. Miller, who has notched 20 goals and 41 assists, making him a pivotal figure in their offensive strategy.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head

The Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs have engaged in 33 intense hockey battles, averaging an impressive 6.1 goals per match. The competition between the two teams has been closely contested, with the Canucks securing 17 wins to the Maple Leafs' 16.

The Canucks have clinched two overtime victories, while the Maple Leafs have secured two shootout wins. The Canucks are averaging 2.9 goals, and the Maple Leafs are slightly ahead at 3.2, adding to the excitement of their matchups.