Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 27, 2024

The upcoming NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre on Saturday promises to be a thrilling one. The game kicks off at 7:00 pm ET.

Where and how to watch game live on TV?

For those looking to catch the action on television, the game will be available on Sportsnet.

Fans can catch the game through live streaming options like ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets: Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the game with confidence, riding a two-game winning streak. Auston Matthews, who has been a key player for the Maple Leafs, scored the lone goal in their last game. Toronto is averaging 3.43 goals per game, showcasing their offensive dominance.

Despite their scoring depth, the Maple Leafs have faced challenges defensively, allowing an average of 3.20 goals per game. However, in their last game, they managed a clean sheet, and goaltender Ilya Samsonov played a pivotal role with 32 saves.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets aim to bounce back after suffering consecutive losses, including an overtime defeat to the Maple Leafs in their previous matchup. Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 41 points, contributing significantly with 14 goals and 27 assists.

Winnipeg has been solid defensively, conceding an average of 2.26 goals per game. In their last outing, goaltender Laurent Brossoit saved 29 of 30 shots he faced, showcasing his prowess between the pipes.

As the Maple Leafs seek to extend their winning streak and the Jets aim for redemption, the matchup promises intense hockey action.

Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-Head

The Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs have engaged in 43 games, collectively averaging 6.4 goals per match.

The teams exhibit a closely contested rivalry, with the Maple Leafs securing 22 wins compared to the Jets' 21. Both teams have faced an equal number of losses at 22, emphasizing the competitive nature of their matchups.

Notably, the Jets have excelled in overtime, clinching seven wins to the Maple Leafs' 1, while the latter has demonstrated strength in shootouts with three victories. The average goals per gme reveal a slight offensive edge for the Maple Leafs at 3.3, while the Jets maintain a solid 3.1.