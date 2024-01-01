"Toronto media and fans destroy another great player": NHL fans react to Ilya Samsonov being placed on waivers by Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Sunday that struggling goaltender Ilya Samsonov has been placed on waivers. Journalist Elliotte Friedman also announced it on his social media. The decision follows Samsonov's recent shaky performance, notably a 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29.

Maple Leafs fans, once optimistic about Samsonov's potential as the team's undisputed No. 1 goaltender, are now expressing their disappointment on social media platforms. The goaltender, who secured a one-year, $3.55 million contract through arbitration after an impressive season, has failed to replicate his success this year.

With a dismal .862 save percentage and a 3.94 goals-against average, Samsonov has struggled to find his footing, contributing to the Maple Leafs' inconsistent performance. As the news spreads across the hockey community, the reaction among fans is a mix of concern, frustration, and anticipation for what lies ahead in Samsonov's uncertain journey.

If Ilya Samsonov clears waivers, he is set to report to the AHL Toronto, a move that has left fans divided. Some hope the stint in the minors will allow him to rediscover his form, while others question the future of the goaltender who once showed promise with the Washington Capitals before joining the Maple Leafs as a free agent.

Leafs' Goaltending Landscape after Ilya Samsonov

The Toronto Maple Leafs face crucial goaltending decisions in their upcoming back-to-back games in Los Angeles and Anaheim. Martin Jones is expected to take the net against the Kings, and there's speculation that Joseph Woll could make his NHL debut against the Ducks.

The spotlight is now on Jones, whose consistent and adequate goaltending becomes paramount for the Leafs in the absence of Samsonov. Jones has posted a 4-3-0 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average in eight games.

The urgency is heightened as Joseph Woll is not close to returning from a high ankle sprain, leaving the Leafs with limited options. Coach Sheldon Keefe, acknowledging Jones' crucial role, emphasized the need to keep opponents to two goals – a task Ilya Samsonov struggled with in his recent starts.

As the Leafs navigate the goaltending challenges, there's ongoing speculation about the Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas actively seeking a veteran netminder. However, the high prices in the market present a hurdle.

Meanwhile, the Leafs, currently in third place in the Atlantic Division, brace themselves for a critical stretch as they find the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings breathing down their neck in the early days of 2024.