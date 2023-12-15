Toronto-raised Adam Fantilli discloses how he was "brainwashed" into cheering for one of Maple Leafs' biggest rivals

In a remarkable twist of fate, Toronto-born hockey prodigy Adam Fantilli finds himself on the ice at the Scotiabank Arena, not as a fan cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but as a Columbus Blue Jackets player set to face off against his hometown team.

In an interview with Bally Sports reporter Jody Shelley, Fantilli disclosed the intriguing story of how he was once "brainwashed" into cheering for one of the Maple Leafs' biggest rivals.

As the young forward prepares to take on the Leafs, Shelley probed into Adam Fantilli's thoughts and emotions in the lead-up to the game. The 19-year-old expressed:

"I’m super excited, appreciative of everybody that helped me get here. A lot of them are going to be in the building tonight, so it's to be a really special night."

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Shelley asked about Fantilli's experience as a Maple Leafs fan. Contrary to the typical narrative of a hometown hero cheering for the local team, Fantilli said he never supported the Leafs. Instead, his allegiance lay with one of their arch-rivals — the Boston Bruins.

Adam Fantilli said:

"Oh, no, I never cheered them on. I would only come to the games when they were playing the Bruins and hopefully leave happy when the Bruins won. But, yeah, either way, it's going to be really cool to be in the building that I grew up watching at. It's going to be fun."

“My dad was a huge Bruins fan and brainwashed me into it. I only ever came (to Scotiabank) when the Bruins were playing Toronto. So it was always awesome when I'd leave and the B's won. And I was just smiling the whole way home on the subway and everybody was all upset.” (via the Star.com)

Fantilli's candid admission about attending Maple Leafs games only when they faced the Bruins adds a unique flavor to his return to the Scotiabank Arena.

Adam Fantilli on the significance of playing in Toronto

Shelley also asked Adam Fantilli about the significance of playing in Toronto, a city where sports loom large. Fantilli, having grown up in this sports-centric environment, said:

"Yeah, it's definitely really cool. Obviously, those are guys in that locker room that I've grown up watching quite a bit. Guys that I've tried, tried to model my game after as well. So it's going to be really cool to get on the ice with those guys. And growing up here, being from Toronto, it's obviously a city where the sports are huge."

He added:

"Obviously the Raptors, you got the Jays, you got the Leafs. So there's always something going on, and to be able to come play in the rank that I used to grow up watching at is going to be really cool."

Well, Adam Fantilli is hopeful of the cheers from his friends and family sitting in sections 118 to 111, if he scores a goal.