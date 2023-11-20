"Trade for Laine, need someone to shoot the puck": Anaheim Ducks fans throw in Blue Jacket winger's name to bolster attack after loss to Blues

Following the Anaheim Ducks' 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, frustrated fans are contemplating potential trade moves to bolster the offense.

Despite Mason McTavish's goal and Alex Killorn's valuable contributions, the Ducks slumped to their third straight defeat. The offensive struggles have sparked speculation among fans, with a particular focus on the team's attack.

While the Ducks continue their four-game homestand, fans are considering trade possibilities to enhance the team's scoring opportunities.

Following the defeat, some fans have thrown the name of a Blue Jackets winger into the virtual trade pile. The aim is clear – to infuse fresh offensive talent into the Ducks' lineup and shift the team's trajectory.

Ducks fans took to X (formerly called Twitter) to express their frustration and propose potential solutions for the team's offensive struggles. One name that surfaced in fan discussions was Patrick Laine from the Blue Jackets.

"Trade for Laine, we need someone whose going to shoot the puck," one tweeted.

As the Anaheim Ducks look ahead to their upcoming matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, the discussion among fans is a testament to their passion and dedication.

The coming games will undoubtedly be crucial for Anaheim, and fans are hopeful that any move could provide the spark needed to turn the team's fortunes around.

St. Louis Blues triumph over Anaheim Ducks in hard-fought contest despite early controversy

In a tightly contested matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues, there was early excitement and a series of dramatic turns.

The Ducks celebrated a 1-0 lead with a goal by defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, only to have it overturned on video review due to an offside call. Shortly thereafter, the Blues took the lead as Oskar Sundqvist capitalized on an interception, setting up Jake Neighbours for a one-timer at 9:25 of the first period.

The game intensified when Sundqvist exited after a high stick from Mason McTavish, resulting in a successful penalty kill for Anaheim. However, St. Louis quickly regained momentum on a power play, with Pavel Buchnevich converting a Jordan Kyrou feed for a 2-0 lead at 16:34.

The Blues extended their lead to 3-0 in the second period as Toropchenko capitalized on a fortuitous bounce off a Justin Faulk shot. Anaheim responded, cutting the deficit to 3-1 at 8:47 of the second as McTavish converted a turnover.

Despite a late two-man advantage, the Anaheim Ducks couldn't capitalize as the Blues secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory.