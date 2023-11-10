"Trade Mcdavid And Leon Tomorrow plz": Edmonton Oilers fans have had enough after disappointing loss to worst team in the league

Did you lose to the San Jose Sharks? This was the reaction of Edmonton Oilers fans, who were disgruntled following yet another lopsided defeat this season. The San Jose Sharks beat the Oilers 3-2 at home on Thursday.

The best opportunity for the Oilers to tie the game came in the final minutes of the game. In the powerplay, the Oilers had a two-man advantage over the Sharks; however, the Sharks' defense remained firm and prevented the Oilers from tying the game.

The Oilers dominated the Sharks in shot attempts throughout the game. Notably, they had 41 shots on goal compared to the Sharks' 18. However, they failed in their attempt to convert them into goals.

Everything's going against the Edmonton Oilers right now. It appears that whenever they try to get back into the game, they end up being two steps behind their opponents.

Meanwhile, it's becoming so difficult for Leon Drasaitl and Connor McDavid to have any impact in the game, as the star duo went goalless in the game. On the other hand, the Sharks, after going winless in their first 11 games, have secured back-to-back wins.

Here's how fans reacted to the Edmonton Oilers yet another disappointing defeat. On fan demanding McDavid and Drasaitl trade on X tweeted:

"Trade Mcdavid And leon Tomorrow plz"

Here are some of the other best reactions on X:

How did the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers?

The San Jose Sharks (2-10-1) hosted the Edmonton Oilers (2-9-1) at SAP Center on Thursday. The Oilers started strong and had 14 shots on goal compared to the Sharks' six.

However, none of the Oilers' shots found the back of the net. Fabian Zetterlund scored a wrist shot at 18:35 off an assist from Tomas Hertl and William Eklund. The Sharks led 1-0 going into the second period.

In the second period, Hertl made it 2-0 for the Sharks after scoring off Zetterlund and Nikita Okhotiuk for a wrist-shot goal. With less than two minutes remaining before the end of the second, Darnel Nurse's goal from Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele's assist cut the Sharks' lead to 2-1.

In the third period, Filip Zadina's goal at 1:53 gave the Sharks a two-goal advantage. With just three minutes remaining before the final buzzer, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins cut the Sharks' lead to 3-2.

However, the Oilers were unable to score any goals after that, allowing the Sharks to secure their second win of the season. Tomas Hertl and Zetterlund notched up two points apiece, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 39 saves and posted a.951 SV% for the Sharks.

The Edmonton Oilers will be next up against the Seattle Kraken (5-6-3) on Saturday, Nov. 11. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.