"Trade Mitch Marner if you care about winning": Toronto Maple Leafs fans demand forward's healthy scratch after point-less game in loss to Hurricanes

Mitch Marner's disappointing performance in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes has left fans demanding a change. The frustration is palpable among the Leafs faithful as Marner failed to register any points in the game, contributing to the team's third consecutive loss.

Sebastian Aho, on the other hand, continued his stellar form with a goal and two assists, marking his third straight game with at least three points. Aho's impressive streak, totaling 11 points, highlights the stark contrast in performance.

While Michael Bunting and Seth Jarvis found the back of the net for the Hurricanes, Mitch Marner's lackluster display has ignited calls for change among fans. Supporters on social media expressed their desire for Marner to be benched, with some even advocating for a trade to rejuvenate the team's fortunes.

"Trade Mitch Marner if you care about winning and having any respect from your fanbase" - one fan wrote

Notably, Bunting, playing his first game in Toronto since joining the Hurricanes from the Maple Leafs this summer, delivered a noteworthy performance, adding salt to Leafs fans' wounds.

Mitch Marner's Missed Opportunities: Hurricanes Edge Maple Leafs 3-2 in Intense Battle

In a nail-biting game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Hurricanes clinched a 3-2 victory.

The Hurricanes wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, with Michael Bunting notching a power-play goal at 2:24 in the first period. Aho, positioned strategically behind the net, delivered a perfect pass, allowing Bunting to unleash a one-timer in the slot.

The goaltenders were in the spotlight as Pyotr Kochetkov showcased his prowess, denying Morgan Rielly's breakaway attempt at 6:55, preserving the Hurricanes' 1-0 lead. The second period saw Seth Jarvis extend the advantage to 2-0 at 13:52 on another power play, capitalizing on a well-placed pass from Andrei Svechnikov.

Toronto fought back in the third period, as Timothy Liljegren narrowed the gap to 2-1 at 4:15 with his first goal of the season, courtesy of a pass from Max Domi. Despite Aho's late empty-net goal at 19:05, the Maple Leafs made a final push, with Nicholas Robertson scoring at 3-2 just 10 seconds before the buzzer.

Jesper Fast's departure from the game at 13:11 in the first period due to an upper-body injury added an element of concern for the Hurricanes. Nevertheless, they held on to secure a hard-fought victory.