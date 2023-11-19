"Trade Myers" "Get rid of Juulsen": Vancouver Canucks fans demand changes in defensive lines after 4-3 loss to Kraken

In a nail-biting match at Rogers Arena on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks faced a 4-3 defeat against the Seattle Kraken, leaving fans demanding changes in the defensive lines. Jordan Eberle played a pivotal role in the Kraken's victory, securing a goal and contributing two crucial assists.

The game saw a tight battle between the two teams, with Yanni Gourde sealing the deal with the go-ahead goal at 4:19 of the third period. Matty Beniers also played a significant role, notching a goal and an assist for the Kraken, who secured their second consecutive win. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer showcased his skills with 21 saves, denying the Canucks the opportunity to regain control.

For the Canucks, J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, and Nils Hoglander managed to find the back of the net, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Kraken. Thatcher Demko, despite making 22 saves, couldn't prevent the team from suffering their second consecutive loss. Meanwhile, Tyler Myers contributed with two assists.

The defeat marked Vancouver's first in regulation at home this season, intensifying the call to address vulnerabilities exposed during the match.

Canucks fans were on a rollercoaster of emotions on Twitter following the loss. While some fans commended the team's effort, others were quick to express their frustrations, particularly calling for changes in the defensive lineup.

Seattle Kraken triumph in a thriller against Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken battled fiercely, with the latter claiming a 4-3 victory. J.T. Miller opened the scoring for the Canucks at 5:34 in the first period, tapping in a loose puck after Tyler Myers' point shot.

Jamie Oleksiak responded for the Kraken at 5:43 in the second period, tying the game 1-1 with a powerful slap shot. Jordan Eberle then edged Seattle ahead 2-1 at 13:04, deflecting a shot from Oliver Bjorkstrand on a one-second expired power play, a goal upheld after review.

Quinn Hughes leveled the score at 2-2 with a slap shot at 15:48 in the second. In the third period, Yanni Gourde secured the go-ahead goal at 4:19, and Matty Beniers extended the lead to 4-2 at 6:48. Nils Hoglander's late deflection brought the Vancouver Canucks within one, but the Kraken held on for the 4-3 win in a game filled with intense action and pivotal moments.