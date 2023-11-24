"Traded to the Oilers?": Corey Perry's trade rumors catch fans attention after Blackhawks vet's absence in practice

Veteran forward Corey Perry did not participate in Thursday's Chicago Blackhawks practice. This comes after the veteran was a healthy scratch from the lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the previous matchup.

The Hawks did not provide an update on Perry's absence from the team, and the only information they had was that the decision to scratch him from the lineup was an "organizational decision."

Following Thursday's practice, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson also did not provide any update on Corey Perry.

His absence from the team without a clear explanation has fueled speculation about the veteran's future in Chicago, and Perry's absence from Thursday's practice only fueled those rumors.

Here's what fans on X, formerly Twitter, said:

One tweeted:

"Traded to the Oilers?"

Another wrote:

"Traded for 3 1st round picks back to Tampa Bay"

Here are some more reactions on X:

With 10 points after 17 games, the Chicago Blackhawks are bottom of the Central Division and 31st in the league standings. They will be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Nov. 4. The puck drops at 2:00 p.m. ET.

How has Corey Perry fared for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Chicago Blackhawks v Vegas Golden Knights

Perry joined the Blackhawks back in June after the Tampa Bay Lightning traded him. The Hawks subsequently locked the 38-year-old winger to a one-year, $4 million contract.

One of the reasons the Hawks brought him on board was to add a wealth of experience and leadership qualities to their roster, and Corey Perry has it all.

The 38-year-old New Liskeard, Ontario, native is the joint third-leading scorer for the Blackhawks this season. Perry has notched up nine points through four goals and five assists in 16 games.

Drafted No. 28 by the Ducks in the 2003 draft, Perry spent 14 seasons with the organization and also won the Stanley Cup in 2007 with them. Moreover, he also played for the likes of the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 38-year-old has garnered 892 points through 421 goals and 471 assists in 1,273 games over his 19-year career.