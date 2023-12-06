Sometimes some podcast conversations lead to unexpected moments, as evident in the recent admission concerning Connor Bedard from NFL star Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. The Kelce brothers found themselves at the center of attention after hilariously butchering the name of rising NHL star Connor Bedard.

The humorous interaction occurred during a recent episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast 'New Heights,' during which they were discussing their NHL starting fives with NFL players. Connor Bedard, the outstanding young player making waves with the Chicago Blackhawks, was naturally brought up in the conversation. Unfortunately for the Kelce brothers, pronouncing Bedard's name proved difficult.

Jason Kelce started the banter by mentioning that the Chicago Blackhawks showed them some love on social media, possibly in response to their previous episode. Travis then admitted to mispronouncing Bedard's name, saying:

"Bedard. Nice. Sorry, Connor, I butchered your name."

Jason Kelce chimed in, reminiscing about Travis inserting an extra "N" in the name the previous week.

Undeterred by the playful ribbing, the Kelce brothers decided to simplify things.

"Yeah, Bedsy. Easy as that," suggested Travis Kelce

Jason agrees and even jokes that they're getting rid of the ending, settling on "Bedsy."

"I haven't seen one snap of this kid ... haven't seen one puck of this kid ... No one. It one skate. Haven't seen anything," Jason Kelce said.

"That's how quick he is," Travis Kelce said.

"Is he a rookie this year or he came in..," Jason added

"He was like the number one draft pick last year. Yeah," Travis added

Jason Kelce:

"haven't seen a shingard of him. I don't know. I got nothing."

Travis Kelce:

"Yeah, he's a baller."

The light-hearted banter and admission of confusion over Bedard's name added a humorous touch to the conversation.

Travis Kelce stumbled over Connor Bedard's name

Interestingly, the Kelce brothers' podcast moment wasn't the first time Travis stumbled over Bedard's name. In an episode on the "New Heights" podcast on November 30, Travis Kelce openly admitted to having difficulties pronouncing Bedard, referring to him as "Connor Bednard or Ben-nard" and confessing:

"I don't even know how to say his last name. I just know I love watching that dude play hockey. So."

While the mispronunciation sparked some reactions from Blackhawks fans, it's evident that Travis Kelce's sincere appreciation for Connor Bedard's skills was a big deal for some fans.