Travis Kelce quotes Wayne Gretzky's popular line when asked about relationship with Taylor Swift

Wayne Gretzky was quoted by Travis Kelce in a recent installment of the widely followed podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,". The podcast has become a must-listen for sports enthusiasts and fans of the Kelce brothers.

Travis Kelce addressed one of the simmering topics in the sports and entertainment world—his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

As millions tuned in to hear his thoughts, Travis Kelce shared his perspective with candor, humor, and a touch of wisdom, invoking a famous Wayne Gretzky quote along the way.

The episode, titled "Eagles Stay Unbeaten, Travis’ 'Biggest Catch' and New Football Eras," was presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment and drew significant attention for its insights into Travis Kelce's life.

Jason Kelce, the older of the two brothers, initiated the conversation, which later led to Wayne Zretzky's quote. He said,

"All righty, we're here."

Travis Kelce, displaying a touch of reluctance, acknowledged the attention he had garnered by stating,

"I did this to myself, Jason, I know this."

Travis began by expressing his appreciation for Taylor Swift's attendance at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

As the conversation continued, Travis shared that the Chiefs Kingdom was buzzing with excitement over Taylor Swift's presence. Travis noted that it was a game he would remember for a long time.

However, what truly stood out in his discussion was Travis Kelce's acknowledgment of the newfound attention he has received due to his connection with Taylor Swift.

The four-time All-Pro candidly revealed that paparazzi had been spotted outside his home, capturing snapshots and shouting his name.

Kelce said,

"I know that I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt hurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. You miss 100% shots you don’t take, baby.

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce on the importance of privacy after quoting Wayne Gretzky

Travis Kelce also emphasized the importance of respecting both his and Taylor Swift's privacy after quoting Wayne Gretzky. He said,

"What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows like the (Pat) McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out."

While Travis enjoys being part of the media frenzy, he recognizes the need to balance his public persona with his private life.

Travis Kelce navigates the spotlight with the grace and wisdom of the NHL's Wayne Gretzky's iconic words.