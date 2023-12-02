Travis Kelce's goalie aspirations spark Chicago Blackhawks' invite despite butchering Connor Bedard's name

Kansas City Chiefs tight end and former youth hockey player Travis Kelce is not only interested in football but also keeps a close eye on the sport he grew up playing. Recently, on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce delved into his love for hockey and the idea of creating an NFL players' hockey team.

In a lighthearted suggestion, Kelce recommended placing retired tight end Rob Gronkowski in the goalie position, recalling a moment when he saw Gronk showcasing his skills with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Expressing his envy, Kelce revealed his desire to follow suit and possibly hit the ice with an NHL team.

Kelce said about Gronk:

"I think he did something with the Tampa Bay Lightning and he was in net for a practice or something like that.

"Kind of got jealous. I want to do it now. I want to hit up the Blackhawks and get in net or something."

To his surprise, the Chicago Blackhawks responded warmly, extending an open invitation to Kelce:

"Our home is your home @tkelce!"

Amid the banter, Travis Kelce also shared his appreciation for the play of Chicago Blackhawks' rookie sensation Connor Bedard. However, the tight end admitted struggling with the pronunciation of Bedard's last name, humorously attempting variations like "Connor Benard" and "Bendard."

In response, the Blackhawks playfully offered a nickname solution, suggesting Kelce simply call him "Bedsy."

In the podcast, Travis Kelce said:

"Connor Benard... Bendard... I don't even know how to say his last name, I just love watching him play."

Travis Kelce reflects on hockey roots in Northeast Ohio

Travis Kelce, hailing from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, reminisced about his own hockey days as a youth player. He even had a dedicated page on the youth tracking site EliteProspects.

Kelce, born on Oct. 5, 1989, played for the Cleveland Heights Tigers in the 2004-05 season. Kelce played at the forward position. His status currently lists him as retired.

Meanwhile, Connor Bedard's performance in the NHL is commendable considering it's his debut year. He has been impressive, leading all rookies in points with 10 goals and eight assists in 21 games. However, the recent game against the Detroit Red Wings took a toll on Bedard's emotions, as frustration led him to smash his stick against the boards.