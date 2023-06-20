Travis Konecny contract: How much does the Philadelphia Flyers forward earn in salary?

Travis Konecny, the talented hockey forward for the Philadelphia Flyers, has been capturing the hearts of fans with his remarkable performances on the ice. On September 16, 2019, he signed a six-year contract with the Flyers worth $33 million.

Konecny's contract carries a cap hit of $5.5 million, with an annual average salary of $5.5 million and a base salary of $6 million. For the current 2023-24 season, he has a minor league salary of $6 million.

The 26-year-old Flyers forward has amassed an impressive 332 points in 488 games. In addition, he has contributed 8 playoff points in 22 games over the course of seven seasons. By the end of the 2024-25 season, when he turns 28, Konecny will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Konecny began his professional hockey career in the minor leagues, but his exceptional puck control and skating abilities earned him a spot on the Philadelphia Flyers in the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flyers selected Konecny as the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL entry draft.

Travis Konecny’s professional hockey career

Philadelphia Flyers announced the inclusion of both Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov on the team's opening-night roster for the 2016–17 NHL season on October 10, 2016. This decision bypassed the customary nine-game trial period typically given to junior-aged rookie players. Konecny was slated to start the season on the second offensive line alongside Sean Couturier and Jakub Voráek.

Travis Konecny made his NHL debut and left an early impression by contributing 2 assists in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on October 15. He earned his first two points in the NHL during that game. Later, in a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, he scored his first NHL goal.

The team managed to score 3 goals on the power play in the third period, forcing the game into overtime where they eventually won in a shootout. Just over a month later, Konecny got involved in his first significant altercation, showing his determination against Brandon Pirri of the New York Rangers.

Konecny changed positions in January 2017, moving from the left wing to the right wing. He was moved up to the top line, paired with Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux. Dave Hakstol, the team's coach, kept tinkering with the starting lineup to try and find the ideal chemistry for the team.

