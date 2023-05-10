Trevor Zegras, the Anaheim Ducks player, is facing backlash from New Jersey Devils fans after attending the game between the Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Zegras was seen sitting alongside Jim Hughes, the father of Jack and Luke Hughes, who are also top prospects in the NHL. The trio had previously played together on the USA Junior National team, which is likely the reason behind Zegras' attendance.

However, some Devils fans are blaming Zegras for the team's 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes, with many taking to social media to express their frustration.

Some fans have accused Zegras of bringing bad luck to the Devils due to his presence at the game:

kasey @rareasaglimmers can we send trevor zegras to the next leafs vs panthers game and say he’s cheering for the panthers so the leafs can actually win one can we send trevor zegras to the next leafs vs panthers game and say he’s cheering for the panthers so the leafs can actually win one

paige @HISCHIER86 all in all. IT WAS TREVOR ZEGRAS’ FAULT. all in all. IT WAS TREVOR ZEGRAS’ FAULT.

Louis- PYOTR KOCHETKOV🤍 @S3BAST1ANAH0 i think they lost because trevor zegras was there i think they lost because trevor zegras was there

mads @vinniesmoodie idk how but this loss was trevor zegras’ fault idk how but this loss was trevor zegras’ fault

dorothy @slashinpeaches the devils lost so i blocked trevor zegras the devils lost so i blocked trevor zegras https://t.co/ejjHqXBY3h

riley 🦆 @rlypucked trevor zegras brought the anaheim luck with him like a smog and that is why the devils are down 5 trevor zegras brought the anaheim luck with him like a smog and that is why the devils are down 5

x - Parker @dyfampox trevor zegras needs to go to every devils game this is awesome trevor zegras needs to go to every devils game this is awesome

x - madi 🤠 @barzillier ban trevor zegras from the prudential center ban trevor zegras from the prudential center ‼️

x² - sunny ✡︎ | go kraken @Sunny_Ski3s trevor zegras get the fuck out of dodge trevor zegras get the fuck out of dodge

Victoria @fakehockeyteam male wife collector @male_wife the devils are losing 6-1 because trevor zegras is there the devils are losing 6-1 because trevor zegras is there Maybe the real devil was the trevor zegras we made along the way twitter.com/male_wife/stat… Maybe the real devil was the trevor zegras we made along the way twitter.com/male_wife/stat…

The Hurricanes now hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the Round 2 playoff series following their 6-1 win on Tuesday. The Devils will hope to keep their playoff hopes alive in Game 5.

With the 2023 NHL Draft approaching, Zegras' Anaheim Ducks hold the second pick after the Chicago Blackhawks won the first pick in the lottery. With Connor Bedard highly expected to go as the number one overall pick, Adam Fantilli could be Zegras' teammate next season.

Trevor Zegras' longstanding friendship with the Hughes brothers shines during Devils' playoff game

Trevor Zegras has a close relationship with the Hughes family that goes back years. All three grew up in the USA hockey system, and Zegras played alongside Jack and Quinn Hughes on the junior national team, and a year before Luke Hughes. Their shared history and love of the game have kept them as close friends over the years.

Luke Hughes' fourth-ever NHL game was a special one for the Hughes family, and Zegras was in attendance to show his support. Hughes is the top draft pick for the Devils and has already impressed fans with his skating and offensive skills.

His addition to the team has given them a boost during their playoff run, and Zegras was undoubtedly thrilled to see his friend playing on such a big stage.

While Trevor Zegras' visit to New Jersey was likely just to catch up with old friends, fans couldn't help but speculate about the possibility of Zegras joining the Devils in the future. Zegras is considered one of the top-skilled players in the NHL and has shown flashes of brilliance during his time with the Ducks.

