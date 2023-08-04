"It's kind of out of my control" - Trevor Zegras finally addresses impending contract situation with Ducks 

Anaheim Ducks star forward Trevor Zegras recently spoke out about his contract situation, expressing hope for a resolution before the upcoming training camp. The 22-year-old, who led the Ducks with an impressive 65 points last season, is a restricted free agent, making the contract negotiation slightly more complex.

Acknowledging that contract matters are beyond his control, Zegras told reporters:

"It's kind of out of my control. This is why you have people in place to handle this type of stuff. In the summertime, I just have to keep doing my thing, what I've always done, and that stuff should take care of itself."

The Ducks recently signed Troy Terry to a seven-year contract, avoiding salary arbitration, which offers optimism for Zegras. Although he lacks the same arbitration rights as Terry, Zegras remains hopeful that he is next in line for a deal. Additionally, defenseman Jamie Drysdale is also a restricted free agent.

In the meantime, Zegras is honing his skills and working out regularly at Prentiss Hockey Performance alongside NHL players, including New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider. Kreider commended Zegras' dedication and work ethic, emphasizing the young forward's motivation and energy.

Trevor Zegras also shared his excitement about new Ducks coach Greg Cronin, who has met with the young talent on multiple occasions. Cronin's passion for the game and emphasis on player development have left Zegras eager to play under his guidance.

As the clock ticks towards training camp, Zegras is eagerly anticipating a return to Southern California. However, he is committed to waiting for his new contract before rejoining his teammates in Anaheim.

"Hopefully, we get something done soon," Zegras said. "I do miss California and my teammates, so it would be nice to get back there."

Fans and the organization alike share the same sentiment, hoping for a quick resolution to secure the rising star and his promising future with the Anaheim Ducks.

Philadelphia Flyers should target Trevor Zegras

The Philadelphia Flyers should target Trevor Zegras for a trade or offer sheet. The dynamic forward from the Anaheim Ducks possesses untapped offensive potential, making him an ideal long-term solution at center for the Flyers.

Zegras has showcased great promise as an offensive player, and the Flyers have the assets to make a compelling trade offer. Alternatively, an offer sheet could be an enticing option.

While the current situation with Trevor Zegras and the Ducks remains uncertain, pursuing him could significantly elevate the Flyers' game and address their need for a skilled center.