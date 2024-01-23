Trial starts for former Dallas Stars player accused for multiple counts of sexual assault: Report

The trial involving former Dallas Stars player Mike Ribeiro commenced in Franklin County on Tuesday, with the 43-year-old facing allegations of multiple sexual assaults. The prosecution presented opening statements in the morning, outlining the accusations that Ribeiro assaulted two women at Lake Cypress Springs on June 23, 2021, and attempted to assault another.

According to the prosecution, the victims and Ribeiro initially met at a local restaurant on June 21, with Ribeiro owning a Lake House – a property he allegedly purchased during his time with the Stars, subsequently selling it. The defense contends that Ribeiro was in the area in 2021, preparing to sell the house.

The prosecution detailed that two alleged victims, expressing interest in buying a lake house, were invited to Ribeiro's house. While on the water, the state claims that Ribeiro sexually assaulted victim No. 1 while she was driving a boat without her consent. The second assault allegedly occurred when victim No. 2 was on a jet ski with Ribeiro.

The defense argued that the victims did not disclose the incidents to others, emphasizing that the first two victims were together during one assault, yet the first victim did not seek help. The defense plans to scrutinize law enforcement's investigation, claiming they did not visit the crime scene until 2023 and challenging the nurse's adherence to protocol during the sexual assault tests.

As the trial unfolds, the proceedings will shed light on the details of the alleged assault concerning the former Dallas Stars player, the events leading up to them, and the intricacies of the investigation.

New York Islanders defeat Dallas Stars 3-2 in Sunday night NHL action

In Patrick Roy's coaching debut for the New York Islanders, Bo Horvat's overtime goal secured a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Roy, who expressed nerves, praised the NHL players for their effort and hoped to give a good show to the fans.

Horvat acknowledged the team's hard work and goaltender Ilya Sorokin's phenomenal performance:

"That one felt great. Everyone was playing hard tonight, everyone wanted to get that win not only for ourselves but for our coach. Ilya was phenomenal tonight, couldn’t have done it without him.”

Captain Anders Lee emphasized the importance of the two points and commended Roy's understanding of the game, making it a "great first night to build off of." Coach Roy's enthusiasm on the bench provided the team with energy, contributing to the win. The victory marked the Islanders' third win in 11 games, ending a challenging stretch.