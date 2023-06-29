Tristan Bertucci: Analyzing Dallas Stars' 2nd round draft pick

With the 61st pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Dallas Stars selected defenseman Tristan Bertucci.

Bertucci, 17, is a left-handed defenseman from North York, Ontario. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League. Bertucci is a two-way defender projected to fit in the top four for the Dallas Stars in the future.

Tristan Bertucci has assets and abilities to be successful for Dallas Stars

Bertucci has all the tools to be successful in the NHL. He has the size, at 6' 2". His skill varies from elite skating and offensive skill, to really solid defending. Not only will he provide positional defensive abilities, but he's also more than capable of adding offense from the blue line.

The defender tallied 11 goals and 50 points in 60 games this season. In the playoffs, Bertucci tallied one goal and five points but struggled defensively, finishing -7 in seven games.

With his skating and hockey IQ, Bertucci is able to read plays well, knowing when to jump into the rush and when to play it safe. That ability will fit in well with the Dallas Stars current system, which involves a lot of defensive activation and five-man offensive hockey.

Adding a swift skater to the second or third pair means that Dallas will soon have Miro Heiskanen, Christian Kyrou, Thomas Harley, Nils Lundkvist, Ben Gleason and Bertucci in the mix. Each defender is capable of skating, joining the rush, and creating plays with their feet and skill. An underrated part of Bertucci's game is his power play skill.

Dallas has their top power-play point man in Heiskanen. Behind him, they will have the ability to pick from Harley, Lundkvist, Kyrou, and now Bertucci on the second unit. That's a deep list of very capable options to choose from.

Of his 11 goals in the OHL this season, Bertucci tallied four of them with the extra man. He added one power-play goal in seven playoff games. His ability to dance the blue line, anticipate plays before they happen and make excellent passes make him a threat with the extra man.

Bertucci is one of the youngest players available at the 2023 Draft and will require at least a few years of development before he becomes a real NHL option. However, for the type of hockey the Dallas Stars play, the young defender is an excellent choice as a second-round pick.

