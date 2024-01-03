"Tristan Jarry is washed": Pittsburgh Penguins goalie faces fans ire after conceding 3 goals in loss to Washington Capitals

It was one of those games where fans expected the most from goalie Tristan Jarry between the pipes.

However, that never happened, as the Pittsburgh Penguins were beaten by one of their biggest rivals, the Washington Capitals, 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were extremely disappointed with Jarry's showdown between the pipes in the matchup.

The Caps got off to a flying start and went on to score four goals in the first period. Tristan Jarry, meanwhile, conceded three goals in 13 minutes with a .571 SV%. He was then replaced by Alex Nedelijkovic in the net.

Despite going 4-0 down in the first period, the Penguins rallied for a remarkable comeback but fell short of one goal in tying the game.

Pens fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the defeat, with many pointing fingers at Tristan Jarry for his lackluster performance.

"Jarrry is washed .. we over paid a back up and it’s costing a mid team games"

How did Washington Capitals beat Tristan Jarry and Pittsburgh Penguins?

On Tuesday, the Washington Capitals traveled to PPG Paints Arena to face their rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Caps came out on top with a 4-3 win and ended their four-game skid in the process.

In the first period, Tom Wilson put the visitors ahead at the 55-second mark with a snapshot goal, ending his eight-game drought. At the 11:06 mark, Beck Malenstyn made it 2-0.

Two minutes later, Martin Fehervary gave the Caps a three-goal advantage that resulted in Tristan Jarry being pulled from the game. At 19:18, the Capitals capitalized on the powerplay, with Alex Ovechkin's goal making it 4-0.

With four seconds remaining before the end of the first period, Rickard Rakell cut it to 4-1 after converting a one-timer from Erk Karlsson's assist. Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel were the other scorers for the Penguins in the matchup.

Crosby, Guentzel, and Rakell all picked up two points. Rasmus Sandin accumulated two points, and Darcy Keumper made 32 saves with a .914 SV% for the Capitals.

The Penguins face the Boston Bruins next on Thursday, Jan.4