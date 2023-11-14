"Try firing your coach" "Hire Woodcroft": Edmonton Oilers' first win under Kris Knoblauch has Islanders fans livid at HC Lane Lambert

The Kris Knoblauch era with the Edmonton Oilers kicked off with a win. The Oilers beat the New York Islanders with a convincing 4-1 home win on Monday.

It was the Oilers' fourth win of the season, as well as the end of a five-game losing streak. Connor McDavid, who had gone eight games without scoring, finally ended the drought with one goal in the contest. Leon Draisaitl, on the other hand, had four points.

Meanwhile, the Islanders got off to a great start and scored the opening goal in just less than one minute of the first period. However, following that, the Islanders found themselves chasing the Oilers throughout the game and failed to score any in the game.

The New York side is now on a four-game losing streak. Fans were disappointed with the team's performance in the game and took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions.

One Islanders fan demanding the firing of coach Lane Lambert tweeted:

"Hire Woodcroft"

Another said:

"Y’all should try firing ur coach."

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

How did the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders?

On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1) hosted the New York Islanders (5-6-3) at Rogers Place. The Oilers left with a convincing 4-1 victory.

The Islanders took an early lead in the first period, putting the Oilers on the back foot. The Islanders were up 1-0 on a Matthew Barazal snap-shot goal off Bo Horvat and Ryan Pulock's assist at the 40-second mark. Despite the early goal, the Islanders failed to score their second in the game.

With six minutes remaining in the first, Leon Draisaitl scored a snap-shot goal off Darnell Nurse's assist to tie the game 1-1. The second period saw both teams battling to slot the puck past each other's net. However, both teams failed to do so, resulting in a goalless period.

In the third period, Zach Hyman's wrist-shot goal from an assist from Connor McDavid and Draisaitl put the Oilers up 2-1. At the 9:33 mark, McDavid made it 3-1 before Evander Kane's snapshot goal at the 17:33 mark sealed a convincing 4-1 home victory for the Edmonton Oilers.

Draisaitl had four points, while McDavid accumulated two in the contest. Stuard Skinner was brilliant between the pipes and made 32 saves with a .970 SV% for the Oilers.

The Oilers will be next up against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. ET.