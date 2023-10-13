"Turnover machine, lazy player overall": St. Louis Blues fans flame $65,000,000 winger's botched penalty shot resulting in season's first loss

The St. Louis Blues began their new season with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday, October 12, at American Airlines Center.

It was another heavyweight clash between two of the rivals from the West's Central Division. After battling it hard until the end of the third period, both the Blues and Stars were deadlocked at 1-1, resulting in the outcome of the game being decided via a shootout.

Jordan Kyrou failed in his attempt to score for the St. Louis Blues, resulting in Matt Duchene's goal standing out as the winner for Dallas in the shootout.

Blues fans were not impressed by Kyrou's failed attempt to slot the puck in the net and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment.

How did the St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars game pan out?

Jamie Benn's goal, assisted by Ty Dellandrea, put the Stars up 1-0 just 18 seconds into the first period. Two minutes later, Tyler Tucker's goal brought the Blues back into the game on equal terms.

After two quick goals in under three minutes, the game scoreline remained deadlocked at 1-1 for the rest of the game. In overtime, both teams failed to score the winner, due to which the result had to be decided via a shootout.

Matt Duchene emerged as the winner for the Blues in the shootout while Jason Robertson was another scorer for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made saves for the Stars and ended his first game of the season with a.958 SV%. Meanwhile, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington had 33 saves with a.971 SV%.

Despite a season-opener loss, Blues head coach Craig Berube was impressed by the competitive character shown by his team until the end. He said (via St. Louis Blues X handle):

"We battled hard... It was a hard-fought game by our team. We were competitive out there and did a good job."

The St. Louis Blues play the Seattle Kraken next on Saturday, October 14. The puck drops at 7 pm ET.