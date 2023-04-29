The Minnesota Wild's season has come to a bitter end yet again, as they were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for the seventh straight year.

This time, the Dallas Stars were the ones who sent them packing after six hard-fought games. Despite holding a 2-1 lead after three games, the Wild were unable to hold on, as they lost the next three, which cost them the series.

One of the primary reasons for the Wild's elimination was their inability to score in the final six combined periods of the series. The team's offense simply failed to get the puck past Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, who stood tall and made crucial saves to help his team secure the victory.

The Wild's offensive struggles were particularly evident in the final game of the series, where they were shut out 3-0 on home ice, a result that left the home crowd stunned and disappointed.

One fan said:

"We grind our way to the playoffs and can’t get out of the first round again. Broken record."

Another chimed in:

"I’m close to giving up after 23 seasons. … it’s just getting so old."

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Michael Russo @RussoHockey Hartman: "I'm sick to my stomach. This city deserves better than what we gave them. We failed them."

Michael Russo @RussoHockey Foligno: "We grind our way to the playoffs and can't get out of the first round again. Broken record."

Josh Hill @jdavhill @mnwild @TRIAOrthopedics I love the Wild but they are an utter embarrassment. Every year, like clockwork, they put themselves to sleep. Thrilling double OT win in Game 1? Just a tease to do the exact same thing they always do. It honestly hurts.

Schlasser @UrinatingTree I'm sorry, Minnesota Wild fans, daddy still hasn't come back from his trip to get cigarettes.

Joe Bouley @JoeBou15 The issues from last season, and the previous season are still there. Wild still need centers, they must improve special teams, and they need to figure out how to win in the postseason.



Joe Bouley @JoeBou15 The issues from last season, and the previous season are still there. Wild still need centers, they must improve special teams, and they need to figure out how to win in the postseason.

The last 2 items should be some serious egg on the staff's collective faces.

Captain NoCap @PapaSwann @B_Marsh92 @Banksy56 I stand corrected, I was under the assumption that Darby also had his hands in the special teams. Those guys are 100000% done like tomorrow. I hope you're right nbc I actually like Darby, I've said in the past that I think he'll make a great head coach some day.

What's next for Minnesota Wild?

The Minnesota Wild's early exit from the playoffs is undoubtedly a bitter pill to swallow for the team and its fans.

Despite consistently making it to the postseason, they have been unable to advance past the first round since 2015, a streak that's sure to test the patience of even the most loyal fans.

As the Wild look ahead to the offseason, they will need to assess their roster carefully and make the necessary adjustments if they hope to end their playoff curse and achieve sustained success.

Compounding the Minnesota Wild's woes is the fact that they may soon lose one of their key players in Matt Dumba, who's set to become a free agent this offseason.

Dumba, who has been with the Wild for eight seasons, is a top-notch defenseman who's known for his physicality and ability to contribute offensively. Losing him would be a significant blow to the Wild's roster, especially given their struggles in the postseason.

Moreover, rumors are swirling that coach Dean Evason may be fired after the team's embarrassing loss in game six. Evason, who was named interim head coach in February 2020, has led the Minnesota Wild to three straight playoff berths but also three straight first round exits, all with blowouts in crucial elimination games. Evason could be on the way out in Minnesota.

