"Two sides to each story" - NHL fans react as Ryan Hartman-Cole Perfetti saga takes fresh turn

The accusations game between Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman and Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti have stirred up a fresh wave of reactions from NHL fans. The controversy erupted when Perfetti claimed earlier this week that Hartman admitted to intentionally high-sticking him during a game, an assertion reportedly captured by a microphone the Jets forward was wearing.

However, Hartman vehemently refuted the accusations in an exclusive interview with Michael Russo of The Athletic, introducing a new perspective to the unfolding saga.

As news of the conflicting accounts spread, NHL fans took to social media platforms to express their thoughts on the matter. One fan acknowledged:

"Look at that, two sides to each story."

Another fan speculated on the potential motive behind Hartman's actions, suggesting:

"That's the only reason he would target that player and then go on to admit it. It's the only thing that makes sense if he knew there was a mic. He was sending a message."

However, a fan expressed frustration with the ongoing speculation:

"No point in playing 'he said, she said.' Just release audio or else let’s just move on!"

As the NHL community continues to discuss the demand for more information such as audio recordings, it highlights the fans' eagerness for a resolution.

Ryan Hartman denies intentional high-sticking amid drama with Jets' Cole Perfetti

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman responded to accusations from Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti, who claimed Hartman intentionally high-sticked him during a game.

In an exclusive interview with Michael Russo of The Athletic, Hartman denied the allegations, suggesting Perfetti baited him for a specific comment by repeatedly asking if the incident was intentional. Hartman said:

"It's written on the wall that he’s wearing a mic. I know he's wearing a mic all game. He comes up to me multiple times and asks me if I did it on purpose. And finally, all I told him was, 'I’m not gonna say it wasn’t on purpose.'"

Expressing surprise at the public disclosure of on-ice conversations, Ryan Hartman remarked:

“If everything that was said on the ice was released to the media, there’d be a lot of people in this league in trouble. I don’t know, I guess we’re in a different day and age where kids talk to people about what’s said on the ice. You’d think things would stay on the ice."

Ryan Hartman highlighted the changing landscape where players discuss on-ice interactions publicly. The Wild declined permission for the Jets to share a clip of the exchange on social media, potentially to prevent further escalation of the situation.