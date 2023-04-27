Tye Kartye's NHL debut on Wednesday was a special moment not only for the 21-year-old forward but also for his parents. His parents left their day jobs to watch their son's dream come true. They were more than 1,600 miles away in Kingston, Ontario. Tye's parents, Richelle and Todd, knew they had to find a way to be there to support their son.

Richelle is a clinical nurse educator in the cardiac program at Kingston Health Sciences Center. Todd is a chemistry teacher at Bayridge Secondary School. They received a text message from Tye saying "Playing" just hours before the game. They immediately decided they were going to make the trip to Denver to see their son's first NHL game.

They took a flight to Denver and arrived an hour before the faceoff. They stayed in a hotel, but when they headed out for Ball Arena, they only had a few minutes of time. Kartyes was able to get a cab and arrived at Ball Arena just three minutes into the game. Tye played left wing with center Matty Beniers and right wing Jordan Eberle. It wasn't long before he scored his first NHL goal in the second period.

"I said, 'If you're going to dress, we're coming.' And he's like, 'How?' And I'm like, 'I'll find a way,'" Richelle said.

What Tye Kartye's parent's had to say about his performance

Tye Kartye's father Todd said:

"It was utter chaos in that moment in my mind, thinking the kid has come from so far, not being drafted, signing as a free agent, working his tail off so that he can produce, and when he finally got a chance, buried his chance,"

"I'm a very proud parent right now as the father of my son right now. Tremendous feeling."

Tye Kartye's mother, Richelle, talked about his efforts. She said:

"Tye has worked so hard to be here, and we are just so proud of him. All of the effort and work he's put into what he loves to do is finally paying off."

The Kartyes' journey to watch their son's NHL debut was not an easy one, but they were determined to watch their son's debut.

"A year ago, a year and a half ago, this was my wildest dream, so this day's been pretty special," Tye said after the game.

Tye Kartye's parents had to leave their day jobs and travel more than 1,600 miles to watch their son play, but it was all worth it to witness his NHL debut and first goal.

Poll : 0 votes