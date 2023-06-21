Tyler Bertuzzi will be one of the best forwards available in free agency and several teams should be interested in the forward.

Bertuzzi was acquired by the Bruins at the trade deadline in hopes of helping them win the Stanley Cup but Boston lost in the first round. Yet, with the Bruins, Bertuzzi played well as he recorded 10 points in 7 playoff games and used his size and physicality which every playoff team should be after.

With Bertuzzi being only 28 years old, he will be one of the most sought-after free agents, and here are the three most logical fits if he does leave Boston.

#1. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are a team that could win the Stanley Cup next year as they have a solid core but are missing just a few pieces.

If Max Domi leaves Dallas in free agency, signing Tyler Bertuzzi makes sense as a replacement. Bertuzzi's playoff experience and expected contract value of around $5 million per year align with the Stars' needs and budget. He would fill the second-line left-winger role and strengthen the team for the playoffs, addressing their challenges against the Vegas Golden Knights.

#2. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets were one of the worst teams in the NHL last season, but they seem ready to compete, and signing Tyler Bertuzzi makes sense.

The Blue Jackets have already added Ivan Provorv and Damon Severson and the next step is to add a forward. Early in his career, Bertuzzi was seen as a depth forward but he has kept the same physical role while now being able to score and add offense.

Bertuzzi could fit well with Jack Roslovic and Kent Johnson on the second line as both Roslovic and Johnson are skilled forwards who could benefit from Bertuzzi on their line.

#3. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto doesn't have much cap space, so fitting Tyler Bertuzzi on their roster will be difficult, but in terms of fit, this is the most logical fit.

Ryan O'Reilly is expected to leave the Maple Leafs in free agency, so Toronto needs to fill the void of a physical player for the playoffs. The team has faced criticism for lacking physicality, as evidenced by their struggles against the Panthers in terms of hits.

Having Bertuzzi on the second line with Tavares and Nylander is a great fit and can help replace the loss of Michael Bunting and Ryan O'Reilly.

