"Tyler Myers is a liability": Canucks fand livid at defenseman's sloppy play leading to Devils' game-winner

Vancouver Canucks fans were furious with defenseman Tyler Myers' performance in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils at home in Rogers Arena.

It was an 11-goal thriller, with both teams going back and forth until the very last second. Initially, the Devils kept control of the game and dominated the Canucks for the first two periods. They were leading by 5-2.

However, as the third period approached, the Canucks displayed their prowess and orchestrated a remarkable comeback to tie the game 5-5 and it looked like the Canucks would surely going to win one of their best games of the season so far.

However, a late goal from Jasper Bratt begged the win into the Devils' pockets, leaving the Canucks crowd in agony. Fans were disappointed with the team's defense, particularly from Tyler Myers as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts:

One fan tweeted:

"Tyler Myers is a liability and opposing teams know it and take advantage of it, especially tonight."

Another chimed in:

Here are some more reactions on X:

Notably, it was also the first time that all three Hughes brothers – Jack and Luke – faced off together against their older brother and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. All Hughes brothers scored in the contest: Quinn (two points), Jack (three points), and Luke (one point).

Tyler Myers and Canucks mount a remarkable comeback, fall to Devils in the final moments

Tyler Myers and the Canucks (16-9-1) hosted the New Jersey Devils (12-10-1) at Rogers Place on Tuesday. The crowd was treated to a thriller as the Devils downed the Canucks with a dramatic 6-5 win.

In the first period, at the 4:40 mark, Jasper Bratt gave the visitors a 1-0 lead after skating the puck out of his end into the back of the Canycks' net. Five minutes later, J.T. Miller tied it for the Canucks after scoring off a rebound from the edge of the crease for a powerplay goal.

The goals were flowing from both ends and just over a minute later, the Canucks' equalizer, Erik Haula, responded to put the Devils ahead 2-1. Jack Hughes then extended the Devils' lead to 3-1 before Michael McLeod made it 4-1.

With less than 20 seconds remaining before the end of the first period, a goal from Dakota Joshua put the Canucks back under the two-goal disadvantage.

In the second period, Luke Hughes put New Jersey back in the three-goal lead after converting an assist from brother Jack from the top of the left circle into the back of the Canucks net.

In the final period, the Vancouver Canucks showed character and responded with a resilient performance. Goals from Brock Boeser, Sam Lafferty and Nills Hoglander coming within the 10-minute mark tied the game 5-5 for the Canucks.

However, with less than 40 seconds remaining for overtime, Jasper Bratt's game-winning goal put the home side's hope of accumulating two points to rest.

Tyler Myers and the Canucks will take on the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4) on Thursday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.