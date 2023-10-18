Tyler Seguin runs into security trouble after guards fail to recognize Dallas Stars center

In an unusual turn of events, NHL star Tyler Seguin found himself entangled in an unexpected security predicament. This happened when he attempted to enter a restricted area but was stopped by vigilant security personnel who failed to recognize the Dallas Stars center.

In a bid to prove his identity, Seguin pulled out his smartphone and showed a photo of himself wearing the iconic Dallas Stars jersey, a broad smile gracing his face. However, it appears that even this proof of identity wasn't enough to sway the guards.

The incident occurred following Seguin's impressive performance in Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, where he logged an assist, two shots on goal, and two hits in a hard-fought 3-2 shootout loss. One might assume that a professional athlete of Seguin's caliber would be easily recognized, but apparently not.

Despite his somewhat limited on-ice role to start the 2023-24 season, Seguin's impressive track record suggests that he has the potential to replicate his past success, having accumulated 50 points in 76 games during the previous season. As the season progresses, it will be exciting to see how Tyler Seguin's journey unfolds, both on and off the ice.

The Memorable Photoshop prank involving Tyler Seguin and an Infamous sign

A peculiar incident from Tyler Seguin's past continues to resurface, one that involves a photoshopped sign and a humorous twist. This story, which dates back to his time with the Boston Bruins, highlights how a playful joke can take on a life of its own, even when it's not entirely accurate.

In the original incident, two fans at a Bruins warmup held up a sign that seemed to suggest an intimate encounter with the star winger. The photo, which captured the moment, spread like wildfire on social media, becoming an enduring part of Seguin's legacy. However, the catch here is that the image was a well-executed fake.

The actual sign read:

"I wish I only got two minutes for hooking."

A clever and entirely harmless hockey-related pun. Seguin, in a 2014 interview with Fox Sports, admitted that he found the prank funny, even if it led to some awkward family discussions. He shared:

"I thought it was funny, my mom was very mad at me, I'll admit that. She saw the photoshopped one first and she wasn't happy with me. I told her, I don't know these girls."

What's truly remarkable is that the photoshopped version of the sign became more famous than the original message, creating a lasting anecdote that's synonymous with Tyler Seguin's career.