"Typical of Bo Horvat": NHL Fans divided over New York Islanders bench exiting the ice before final horn in loss to Predators

The sudde­n departure of the New York Islanders bench be­fore the end of the game thre­w fans into a whirl of thoughts. Their late-game loss to the­ Nashville Predators was a shock defeat. Ale­xandre Carrier's goal, scored just 7.9 se­conds before the third pe­riod ended, ensure­d a 3-1 win for the Predators. This was a damaging hit to the Islande­rs.

Known for their resilient gameplay, the Islanders faced criticism as the team, excluding the players on ice and the goalie, retreated to the locker room after allowing the game-winning goal. This move has ignited a debate among fans.

Nashville coach Andrew Brunette acknowledged the intense, playoff-like atmosphere of the game, describing it as a "good battle test" for his team. Luke Evangelista and Juuso Parssinen contributed goals, securing Nashville's third win in four games, while Juuse Saros made 24 crucial stops.

The Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau managed to break the scoreless tie in the third period, but Evangelista's power-play goal and Carrier's late-game heroics sealed the Predators' triumph.

The surprising twists in the New York Islanders' midseason tale

Midway through the 2023-24 se­ason, the New York Islanders are­ in for some unexpecte­d twists. Their offense, which was not a strong point e­arlier, has now turned into a powerful asse­t. This is quite contrasting to their known defe­nsive style. Ahead of last se­ason by two points, they currently boast a 19-12-10 record.

A major revelation has been the transformation of their power play. Bo Horvat's presence and Noah Dobson's quarterbacking skills have propelled the Islanders to the eighth best power-play in the league, a remarkable improvement from last year's 30th rank.

On the flip side, the penalty kill has struggled, surrendering 33 power-play goals. However, the team's ability to score shorthanded, led by Simon Holmstrom's five goals, has somewhat offset this weakness.

In the crease, Ilya Sorokin's performance has raised eyebrows. Despite facing the second-highest shot total per game, Sorokin hasn't reached the elite level expected, leaving fans surprised and pondering his Vezina Trophy candidacy.

Also, the struggles of highly anticipated forward Oliver Wahlstrom have been notable. Once seen as a top-line sniper, Wahlstrom is now vying for consistent opportunities in a deep forward group.

The most pleasant surprise, however, has been Noah Dobson's elite play. Excelling on both ends, Dobson's offensive contributions and defensive maturity makes him a Norris Trophy contender and a crucial asset for the New York Islanders.