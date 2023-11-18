"Ugly" "Looks so odd": Toronto Maple Leafs' contrasting helmets do not impress fans

The Toronto Maple Leafs took to the ice in Sweden for the first of two games with a surprising alteration to their usual uniform – blue helmets instead of the customary white ones. While the change may seem subtle, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the departure from the team's traditional look.

The shift to blue helmets, typically reserved for home games, left fans speculating whether the change is a temporary experiment or a permanent one. The move was made possible by the recent approval of contrasting helmets by NHL general managers during their annual meetings.

According to TSN announcer Gord Miller, the change is permissible as long as it doesn't clash with the opposing team's uniform.

Despite the official nod from the league, the new look did not escape scrutiny from devoted Maple Leafs fans.

Social media platforms buzzed with discussions about the unexpected alteration, with some expressing disappointment and others debating the aesthetic appeal of the blue helmets. One tweeted:

"Looks so odd. Can’t remember the last time the Leafs have had blue helmets with their white jerseys"

Another simply said:

"Ugly"

Here are some of the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

The Toronto Maple Leafs' international games were not only marked by the unique helmet choice but also featured special patches on their jerseys.

A Global Series patch adorned the uniforms, emphasizing the global reach of the NHL. Additionally, a patch to honor the late Leafs legend Borje Salming added a sentimental touch to the team's attire. Anders Salming, Borje's son, participated in a ceremonial faceoff, adding a poignant moment to the game.

As Toronto continues its international stint and heads into upcoming road games, fans eagerly await to see if the blue helmets become a lasting feature or if the team reverts to their traditional white headgear.

Toronto Maple Leafs triumph in Stockholm

In a thrilling matchup at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the second game of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden.

William Nylander continued his sensational season-opening point streak, extending it to 16 games with a goal and two assists. Nylander, living in Sweden during the offseason, expressed the significance of playing in front of family and Swedish fans.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, the Maple Leafs mounted a comeback with goals from Tyler Bertuzzi and Nylander on the power play. Captain John Tavares sealed the win with a tap-in goal assisted by Bertuzzi.

Despite a solid performance from Red Wings' Lucas Raymond, who scored for the second consecutive game, and goalie Alex Lyon making 26 saves on his season debut, Detroit couldn't hold off Toronto's late surge.

The victory marked the Toronto Maple Leafs' third consecutive win, maintaining their strong momentum in the NHL.