"Ugly overpayment": Fans dubious of Ivan Barbashev's new contract with Vegas Golden Knights

The announcement of Ivan Barbashev signing a five-year extension with the Vegas Golden Knights has excited the NHL fan community. As news spread, fans took to Twitter to express their opinions and reactions to the significant move by the Golden Knights.

From nostalgic sentiments to unexpected support, the social media platform became a battleground for contrasting viewpoints.

One passionate fan tweeted,

"As much as I don’t want Smith to go, I do like Ivan staying."

Another fan expressed a mix of resignation and foresight, stating,

"They chose the top line over the misfits. Sad but kinda saw it coming."

Reflecting a different perspective, a fan confidently stated,

"Rather have him than Smith honestly."

One fan appeared impressed by the swift action taken by the Vegas Golden Knights, remarking,

"Wasted no time."

From understanding and acceptance to surprise and even disappointment, Twitter served as an outlet for fans to express their reactions and engage in spirited discussions. Ultimately, the team's decision sparked debates among fans about the trade-offs and priorities involved in building a successful hockey team.

A look at Ivan Barbashev's NHL career

Ivan Barbashev had a remarkable start to his NHL career on January 25, 2017, when he made his debut against the Minnesota Wild. He was the second-highest scorer for the Wolves, with 37 points in 44 games.

Just a few weeks later, on February 7, Barbashev scored his first NHL goal against Andrew Hammond of the Ottawa Senators. By the end of the season, he played 30 games for the St. Louis Blues, contributing 12 points, while also tallying 37 points in 46 games for the Wolves.

In the following 2018-19 NHL season, Ivan Barbashev had a full season with the Blues, playing in 80 games and accumulating 26 points. It was a memorable year for Barbashev and the Blues as they won the Stanley Cup in a tough seven-game series against the Boston Bruins. During the playoffs, Barbashev showed his skills, earning six points in 25 games.

Recognizing his contributions, the Blues re-signed Barbashev to a two-year contract extension worth $2.95 million on September 1, 2019. In the subsequent NHL seasons, Barbashev continued to improve his skills and make significant contributions to the Blues' roster.

However, during the 2022-23 season, with the Blues not in playoff contention, Ivan Barbashev was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on February 26, 2023, in exchange for prospect Zach Dean. At the time of the trade, Barbashev had already scored 10 goals and accumulated 29 points in 59 games for the Blues.

