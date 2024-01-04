UMich alum Luke Hughes shares his thoughts on Wolverines reaching college football national championship  

In a recent appearance on NHL on TNT, Luke Hughes, the American professional ice hockey defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, graciously accepted congratulations from Paul for his impressive start to his rookie season.

Paul said:

"Well, Luke, congrats to a great start on your rookie season. You're averaging 20 minutes of ice time, which is actually fourth among all rookies"

Despite being a college player unaccustomed to the grueling NHL schedule, Luke has seamlessly adapted, emphasizing the support he's received from teammates and coaches.

Luke shared, shedding light on his adjustment process:

"I was telling some of the guys that we're nearing the end of my old season, and I think the guys have been great for me. Coach has been great. I think it's something I just got to adapt to, and I've done a really good job of keeping my body healthy and doing the right things"

Eddie Olczyk shifted the discussion to the New Jersey Devils' young defensive unit and the absence of Dougie Hamilton. Luke responded, acknowledging the impact of Hamilton's absence but expressing confidence in the collective efforts of the young defensive players.

Luke remarked:

"Yeah, I mean, I think obviously Dougie's loss hurts us a bit, but Nemo and Baller and myself have done a really good job of stepping in, trying to help the team win as best as we can. Right now, we're just trying to get better every day and win hockey."

Anson Carter injected a lighthearted note into the conversation, asking Luke about his feelings as an alum watching the Michigan Wolverines football team reach the national championship. Luke's response conveyed a sense of camaraderie among UMich alum:

"It's pretty cool and pretty special for the school. They balled out, and me and Jackie (Jack Hughes) watched the entire game on the couch with probably a lot of UMich alum. Watch that one. So we're really happy for those guys and hopefully they get it done."

As a young defenseman, Luke Hughes remains steadfast in his commitment to contributing to his team's success.

Expand Tweet

More on Luke Hughes' performance this season

In the New Jersey Devils' recent 6-3 triumph over the Washington Capitals, Luke Hughes showcased his offense, extending his point streak to four games. Providing a power-play assist that contributed to captain Nico Hischier's goal, Hughes played a crucial role in the Devils' league-leading power-play percentage of 30.3%.

Across 36 games this season, Hughes has been a standout performer, amassing seven goals and 15 assists for a total of 22 points. ESPN predicts an impressive season-end total of 50 points for the 20-year-old defenceman.

Despite a 5-2 loss to the Bruins last Saturday, Hughes had made headlines. He became the second rookie defenseman in Devils history to score in three consecutive games, joining Barry Beck from the 1977-78 season. Hughes accumulated five points in these three games, comprising three goals and two assists.

Notably, Luke Hughes is averaging almost 19 minutes and 59 seconds of ice time through 36 games.