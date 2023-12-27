Undrafted Owen Allard opens up about almost glass-breaking celly after scoring at Team Canada's World Juniors opener 

Twice-undrafted NHL hopeful forward Owen Allard opened up about his goal celebration, which almost broke the glass shield during Canada's opening game against Finland at the 2024 World Juniors on Tuesday.

The reigning champions began their quest for a third straight gold medal with a bang, beating Finland 5-2 in their opening fixture of the 2024 World Juniors. The 3,000 Canadian fans who made their visit to Sweden were treated to star-filled storylines on Boxing Day.

Owen Allard was one of the players to shine for Team Canada in the game. Playing in his debut tournament, had one of the most impactful performances for his team; he got off to a great start and was all over the ice in the first period.

For all his hard work on the ice, Allard was treated to a goal in the matchup. In the second period, the 19-year-old undrafted forward made it 2-0 for his nation, courtesy of an assist from his linemate Nate Danielson, who gave Canada 1-0 in the first period.

Owen Allard was so pumped after scoring that he nearly broke the glass shield in celebration. Nevertheless, all of the excitement was vented out with the feeling of scoring a goal for the country, as the undrafted forward described his celebration as a "surreal experience."

Here's what he said on his goal celebration:

"Some of the boys thought the glass was going down. I just had a lot of excitement. I kind of blacked out, to be honest with you." "It was pretty surreal experience ... Just through the roof excitement"

Allard has already become a fan favorite on the Canadians' roster. However, reaching this level was not as easy for him. Due to a struggling performance in his first year in the OHL, Owen Allard went undrafted in his quest to make it to the NHL.

In 2023, the forward got a second opportunity to make his dream come true. However, due to a shoulder injury, his season was cut short to just 14 games, resulting in another undrafted year for the youngster.

World Juniors 2024: Owen Allard shines as Canada down Finland 5-2 in the opener

Following the two goals from Danielson and Owen Allard, Mackin Celebrini, who is expected to go first overall in next year's draft, scored the third goal for the team.

Meanwhile, Boston Bruins' Matthew Poitras scored an empty netter, while Maveric Lamoureux sealed the win for Canada with another empty netter with less than ten seconds remaining in the game.

Goaltender Matthias Rousseau was exceptional between the pipes and made 24 saves in his WJC debut. Team Canada returns to the ice on Wednesday to face Latvia.

