The New York Rangers have delivered another spectacular performance, leaving their fans overjoyed and the New Jersey Devils floored.

With a resounding 5-1 win in Game 2 on Thursday, the Rangers have taken a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series. The team was on fire from the start, scoring early and maintaining their dominance throughout the game.

The Rangers' offense was particularly impressive, with multiple players contributing to the scoring frenzy. The defense was equally formidable, leaving the Devils with few opportunities to mount a comeback. It was clear that the Rangers had come out to win, and nothing was going to stand in their way.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement, with many declaring their confidence in the team's ability to go all the way. One said:

"Unreal first two games, beyond even my wildest dreams. Absolutely love this team. Keep it up boys! Let’s go Rangers!!"

Here are the top reactions:

matt @matt3465_ @NYRangers The series is in our hands now. Keep the pressure going and do not sleep

Anthony Grant @Granta153 @NYRangers Unreal first two games, beyond even my wildest dreams. Absolutely love this team. Keep it up boys! Let's go Rangers!!

mike @mikedwards_ @NYRangers MSG IS GONNA BE SO MF LOUD SATURDAY SEE U THEREEEEE

x-Kickoff Radar @kickoffradar @NYRangers Devils have not scored an even strength goal yet this series btw

AverageNYSportsEnjoyer @JetsAreOnTop @NYRangers It's a good day in NY when the Yankees and Rangers win in a blowout.

The New York Rangers will look to keep the momentum going as they head into game 3. Fans will be eagerly watching and cheering on their team, hoping to see another impressive performance.

New York Rangers dominate New Jersey Devils in Game 2 to take 2-0 lead

The New York Rangers dominated the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, winning 5-1 to take a 2-0 lead on the road.

The Rangers were led by Chris Kreider, who scored two power-play goals in the second period, giving him four goals in two games. Patrick Kane added a goal and two assists, while Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the second straight game.

The Devils got on the board first with a goal by Erik Haula, but the Rangers quickly responded with strikes from Tarasenko and Kreider. Kreider's second goal of the game showcased his great hand-eye coordination as he tipped a soft pass from Kane over the goalkeeper's shoulder.

The New York Rangers were dominant on special teams, going 2 of 7 with the extra man. In contrast, the Devils could only convert one of their four power-play opportunities. Adam Fox had two assists, giving him six in two games, while Kaapo Kakko added a goal.

The game got chippy late on, with five players from each team getting sent to the locker room with just over six minutes left. Despite the physical play, Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin had a relatively comfortable night, making only 21 saves.

The series now shifts to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4, where the Rangers will look to continue their dominance over the Devils. With Kreider leading the way, and the Rangers' special teams firing on all cylinders, they will be tough to beat.

The Devils will need to find a way to shut down the Rangers' power play and get more shots on goal if they hope to climb back in the series.

