"Unvaxxed and unafraid" - NHL fans left split over Aaron Rodgers turning up at Penguins vs Golden Knights game in Las Vegas

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, the NHL showdown between the Golden Knights and the Penguins took an unexpected turn as Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the New York Jets, blitzed into the arena.

The marquee matchup promised an exciting contest on the ice, but the real action seemed to be unfolding in the stands, where the Vegas crowd wasn't exactly rolling out the red carpet for the renowned football player.

Despite his status as a star quarterback, it appears Rodgers found himself in somewhat hostile territory among the hockey enthusiasts in the arena.

SinBin.vegas, taking to their X (formerly Twitter) account, shared a post that shed light on the atmosphere surrounding Rodgers' presence. The caption read:

"Interesting guest in the house. More boos than cheers from what I heard."

The social media realm, especially the X community, quickly caught wind of Rodgers' reception, and fans wasted no time expressing their diverse opinions.

"Unvaxxed and unafraid," a fan wrote.

Another fan delved into social issues, posting:

"Oh please. He’s probably afraid of a man wearing a dress or wanting to be called ‘she.’ He’s afraid of plenty."

One fan nonchalantly expressed:

"Who gives a sh*t if he didn’t get the shot; it didn’t stop people from Covid anyway."

Despite the mixed reactions, there was a fan who stood firm in admiration of Rodgers' athletic prowess:

"Idc what anyone says, one of the most talented QBs to ever play the game."

The negative reaction is part of a trend over the past year, including frustrations from Jets fans and backlash over his comments on Jimmy Kimmel.

Golden Knights triumph 3-2 against Penguins

Rookie Brendan Brisson, a lifelong fan of Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, scored his first NHL goal in his third game, securing a 3-2 victory for the Vegas Golden Knights over Pittsburgh.

Brisson, whose father is a top NHL agent representing Crosby, expressed the significance of facing his idols and said:

“Just to play against those guys was super special. I was a little nervous before the game ...”

The 22-year-old, wearing No. 19, formerly Reilly Smith's, dropped to a knee in celebration after his game-winning goal, with teammates joining the jubilation. Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson noted the excitement, predicting a positive impact on Brisson’s performance.

Vegas, winning five of seven games, halted Pittsburgh's four-game win streak. Jonathan Marchessault, Pavel Dorofeyev and Brisson scored the goals.

Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to eight games with an assist on Graves' goal. Jake Guentzel became the seventh Penguin with seven 20-goal seasons.

The Golden Knights, displaying resilience, scored quickly in the third period through Marchessault and Dorofeyev. Coach Bruce Cassidy praised their continued offensive push and said:

“I liked our push, and we kept pushing ..."

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan lamented defensive lapses:

“We didn’t defend hard enough. All three of the goals were seemingly nothing plays that ended up at the back of our net....”