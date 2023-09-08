US Hockey Hall of Fame 2023: Who are the inductees into HOF Class '23?

The US Hockey Hall of Fame has recently unveiled its distinguished Class of 2023, honoring individuals whose significant contributions have left a mark on the world of hockey. This year's US Hockey class includes five exceptional figures, each with a unique and inspiring story that reflects their commitment to the sport.

US Hockey made the official announcement, and the induction ceremony is set to take place on December 6 in the hockey-rich city of Boston. Let's take a closer look at the remarkable inductees who will be forever enshrined in the prestigious US Hockey Hall of Fame.

US Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023

#1 Dustin Brown

Dustin Brown, the former Los Angeles Kings' captain, stands out as a prominent member of this year's inductees. Brown's career boasts two Stanley Cup championships, achieved when he played a pivotal role in the Kings' triumphant campaigns in 2012 and 2014.

Brown is the second United States-born player to captain a team to a Stanley Cup championship. Brown's loyalty to the Kings is evident in his remarkable 18-season NHL career, spent entirely with the franchise. His retirement in the 2021-22 season marked the end of an era.

#2 Brian Burke

Brian Burke, a respected NHL executive, joins the Class of 2023 for his outstanding contributions to the sport. Burke served as the general manager of the Anaheim Ducks when they clinched the Stanley Cup in 2007, becoming the first California-based team to achieve this feat.

His extensive career includes leadership roles with various NHL teams, including the Hartford Whalers, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Calgary Flames. Burke's impact extended to international hockey, where he served as the general manager of the silver-medal-winning Team USA at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

#3 Jamie Langenbrunner

Jamie Langenbrunner, a formidable presence on the ice, is celebrated for his remarkable 18-season NHL career, which saw him play for the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and St. Louis Blues. His standout performances include helping the Dallas Stars secure the Stanley Cup in 1999 with 10 crucial goals during the playoffs. Born in Cloquet, Minnesota, he also represented Team USA at multiple Olympic Games and served as the captain during the 2010 Winter Olympics.

#4 Katie King Crowley

Katie King Crowley, the head coach of the Boston College women's hockey team, has been instrumental in shaping the future of women's hockey. With 17 seasons at the helm, Crowley has guided her team to the Frozen Four on five occasions, with a standout season in 2015-16 when her squad achieved a remarkable 40-1 record.

Her playing career was equally illustrious, with three Olympic appearances and medals in gold, silver, and bronze. Crowley's dedication to women's hockey extends to her success at the 2005 IIHF Women's World Championship.

#5 Brian Murphy

Brian Murphy, a highly respected NHL official, rounds out the Hall of Fame class. His career on the ice spanned from 1988 to 2020, during which he officiated numerous regular-season and playoff games. Notably, in 2019, he became the eighth person in NHL history to officiate 2,000 regular-season games.

The US Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 showcases a diverse array of talents and contributions that have left a mark on the sport.