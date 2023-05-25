USA vs Czech Republic: Playoffs How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The anticipation is palpable as the USA and the Czech Republic prepare to face off in a captivating match-up during the playoffs of the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

USA vs Czech Republic: Match Details

The playoff match between the United States and the Czech Republic is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2023, at Nokia Arena, starting at 8:20 AM USA central time and 3:20 PM in the Czech Republic.

USA vs Czech Republic: Streaming Options

For viewers in the United States, TSN and NHL Network will be broadcasting the game, along with select pool play games, Team USA games, and both semifinals and medal games. Cord-cutters can take advantage of Fubo's free trial to stream NHL Network.

Czech Republic fans have a range of choices to experience the excitement. The game will be televised live on Czech TV, allowing viewers to watch it on their television screens. Furthermore, Hokej.cz will offer a live streaming service for the game, granting fans the convenience of enjoying the match on their preferred devices.

USA vs Czech Republic: Game Preview

The playoff clash between the United States and the Czech Republic in the 2023 IIHF World Championship will have fans on the edge of their seats. Previous meetings between these teams had favored the Czechs, which adds an extra layer of excitement to the game.

In their recent encounters, the Czech Republic had emerged victorious, with scores of 1:0 and 8:4, highlighting their ability to challenge the American squad. Additionally, a trend of low-scoring games was observed, with three of the last four meetings producing fewer than 5.5 goals.

The United States entered the playoffs with an impressive performance in the group stage, remaining unbeaten. Their only close call came in a thrilling overtime victory against Sweden, securing a 4:3 win.

The team showcased offensive prowess and defensive solidity, boasting a remarkable +26 goal difference (34 goals for, 8 goals against). T.J. Tynen and Cutter Gauthier stood out as key contributors, with Tynen ranking among the top scorers and Gauthier leading the tournament in goals.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic advanced to the playoffs from 4th place in their group. Despite some recent struggles, they exhibited a competitive spirit, accumulating 13 points and a +6 goal difference (22 goals for, 16 goals against). Dominik Kubalik led all scorers with an impressive 12 points, providing an offensive threat for the team.

As the teams take the ice, anticipation has filled the air. The game promises intense competition and strategic battles, as the United States seek to maintain its unbeaten streak and the Czech Republic aim to continue its success against tough opponents.

