USA vs Czechia: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

As the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup kicks off, fans are gearing up for an exciting matchup between the USA U18 and Czechia U18 teams in Group A. Scheduled for July 31 at 1 p.m. EDT, this clash promises to deliver an intense showdown as these young talents compete to make a name for themselves on the international stage.

USA vs Czechia: Channel List

Hockey fans can catch the game on various networks, including the NHL Network, NHL Network USA Alternate and TSN2.

USA vs Czechia: Live streaming options

Just like last year's edition, live streaming options are expected to be available on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada, as well as FuboTV in the USA, making it easy for fans to tune in and witness the action-packed encounter.

USA vs Czechia: Roster

Czechia's roster boasts a talented group of forwards and defensemen.

Danny Chludil Forward, Simon Pohludka Forward, Matej Kubiesa Forward, Tomas Galvas Forward, Adam Titlbach Forward, Jiri Klima Forward, Adam Jecho Forward, Ondrej Kos Forward, Matyas Humenik Forward, Maxmilian Curran Forward, Petr Sikora Forward, Samuel Drancak Forward, Oskar Lisler Forward, David Svozil Defense, Jan Skok Defense, Adam Jiricek Defense, Jakub Fibigr Defense, Ales Zielinski Defense, Adam Hlinsky Defense, Adam Benak Defense, Adam Kral Defense, Jakub Milota Goaltender, Matyas Marik Goaltender.

On the other side, the USA U18 team is ready to showcase their skills and potential.

Eero Butella Forward, Trevor Connelly Forward, Colin Frank Forward, Callum Hughes Forward, Ryker Lee Forward, John McNelis Forward, JJ Monteiro Forward, Aidan Park Forward, AJ Spellacy Forward, Chase Stefanek Forward, Mac Swanson Forward, Grant Young Forward, Will Zellers Forward, Alex Bales Defenseman, William Felicio Defenseman, Tanner Henricks Defenseman, Owen Keefe Defenseman, Adam Kleber Defenseman, Finn McLaughlin Defenseman, Tory Pitner Defenseman, Thatcher Bernstein Goaltender, Caleb Heil Goaltender, Kam Hendrickson Goaltender.

USA vs Czechia: Game Preview

In the highly anticipated matchup between United States and Czechia in the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, both teams are looking to take an early lead in the tournament. The pre-tournament games have provided some valuable insights into the teams' form and potential.

United States enters the game with a boost of confidence after defeating Slovakia with a convincing scoreline of 4-1 in the pre-tournament games. The team has shown impressive coordination and skill, making it the favorite to take the lead in the upcoming clash.

On the other hand, Czechia's pre-tournament performance has been lackluster, suffering a tough 5-0 defeat against Canada. Despite having some standout players and a solid lineup, its struggles in the pre-tournament games have raised concerns about its form and readiness.

The goaltending situation is also a factor to consider. Czechia has only two options in the net, which might put it at a disadvantage compared to the United States, which has a deeper goalie roster with three options.

While Czechia can't be counted out entirely because of its talented players, United States's superior pre-tournament performance and depth in the goaltending position give the team a significant advantage.

The probability of the United States taking the lead appears to be highly probable, but hockey is known for its unpredictability, and Czechia will be eager to prove its critics wrong.