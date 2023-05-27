USA vs Germany: Playoffs How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown between the USA and Germany in the playoffs of the 2023 IIHF World Championship. As the tournament reaches its crucial phase, ice hockey fans are in for a captivating spectacle as these top-tier teams battle it out for a chance at glory. With both sides hungry for victory and aiming to solidify their positions in the standings, viewers can anticipate a high-stakes clash brimming with intense gameplay, masterful maneuvers, and an abundance of goals.

Germany vs USA: Match Details

The upcoming match between the United States and Germany is sure to be an exciting event. The game is scheduled to take place on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena, starting at 10:20 AM USA central time and 5:20 PM in Germany.

Germany vs USA: Streaming Options

For viewers in the United States, TSN, and NHL Network will be broadcasting the game, along with select pool play games, Team USA games, and both semifinals and medal games. Cord-cutters can take advantage of Fubo's free trial to stream NHL Network.

Fans in Germany, on the other hand, can catch the action on Sport1 Germany and Magenta Sport, with a live stream available on Sport1 Germany's website and Eishockey-magazin.de.

USA vs Germany: Game Preview

Looking back at their previous meeting during the group stage, the Americans emerged victorious with a 3-2 triumph. This victory extended their winning streak to eight consecutive games, all of which were secured within regulation time.

The United States has been in exceptional form throughout the tournament, impressing fans with their positive results. They have remained unbeaten thus far and have even managed to keep several opponents from finding the back of their net. In the quarter-finals, coach Quinn's team displayed their dominance by comfortably defeating the Czech Republic 3-0, courtesy of a stellar performance by goaltender Casey DeSmith, who recorded his second shutout of the championship. The Czechs struggled to generate much offense, managing only 15 shots on goal against the formidable American defense.

Germany, on the other hand, has also been a pleasant surprise, securing four consecutive victories in the group stage. They carried their momentum into the playoffs, where they achieved another impressive win by defeating Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals. Despite facing pressure from their opponents, the Germans showed resilience and effectively distributed their efforts throughout the game. Goaltender Matthias Niederberger played a crucial role, making 29 saves to ensure their victory, including a crucial goal scored while shorthanded.

As the teams prepare to face off in the playoffs, fans can expect an intense battle filled with skill, determination, and plenty of excitement. Both teams have demonstrated their strength and will be eager to secure a spot in the next round. With the Americans aiming to continue their unbeaten streak and the Germans riding a wave of confidence, this game is poised to be a captivating clash that could go down to the wire.

