USA vs Hungary: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The 2023 IIHF World Championship continues to showcase some of the world's top ice hockey teams, and the upcoming match between the USA and Hungary promises to be thrilling. As both teams vie for a spot in the standings, fans can expect an intense and exciting match-up.

Hungary vs United States: Match details

The upcoming match between the United States and Hungary is set to bring some excitement to the IIHF World Championship. The game will take place on May 14, 2023, at Nokia Arena, with a start time of 4:20 AM USA central time and 11:20 AM in Hungary.

Hungary vs United States: Streaming options

Fans in Hungary can catch the action on AMC Sport 1 Hungary, with a live stream available on NSO. Additionally, viewers in the United States can catch the game on TSN and NHL Network, which will be broadcasting select pool play games, Team USA games, and both semifinals and medal games.

Cord-cutters can opt for Fubo, which offers a free trial to stream NHL Network. Get ready for an intense match between the United States and Hungary in the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

USA vs Hungary: Preview

The upcoming match between the United States and Hungary at the 2023 IIHF World Championship promises to be exciting. The two teams have met only once before, with the United States emerging as the clear winner back in 2016. However, with both teams having undergone changes since then, how this game will unfold remains to be seen.

The USA has started the championship with a bang, securing a victory over reigning world champions Finland. The team looked impressive, particularly in the third period, where they scored three unanswered goals to seal the win. With star players like Alex Tukh in their ranks, the Americans will be looking to build on their strong start and secure another victory in this game.

In contrast, Hungary has had a tough time in the championship so far. The team has been on a losing streak for some time, and despite putting up a good fight against Norway, they were ultimately defeated. The team will need to address their indiscipline and play better in numerical inequality if they hope to turn their fortunes around.

This promises to be an intriguing encounter, with the USA looking to continue its winning streak and Hungary hoping to cause an upset. Fans can expect an intense and competitive match-up with both teams determined to secure a victory.

