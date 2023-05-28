USA vs Latvia: Third place How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Get ready for an electrifying clash on the ice as USA and Latvia go head-to-head, fighting tooth and nail for the illustrious third place in the World Championship. As the tournament nears its conclusion, these two formidable teams will leave it all on the ice, vying for the ultimate prize of securing their spot on the podium.

USA vs Latvia: Match Details

The upcoming match between the United States and Latvia is sure to be an exciting event. The game is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2023, at Nokia Arena, starting at 7:20 AM USA central time and 3:20 PM in Latvia.

USA vs Latvia: Streaming Options

For viewers in the United States, TSN, and NHL Network will be broadcasting the game, along with select pool play games, Team USA games, and both semifinals and medal games. Cord-cutters can take advantage of Fubo's free trial to stream NHL Network.

Fans in Latvia have multiple options to catch the action live. They can tune into LTV Latvia and TET TV networks.

LTV Latvia and TET TV will provide comprehensive coverage of the game, ensuring that fans don't miss a moment of the intense gameplay. Additionally, radio listeners can stay updated on the game by tuning in to TET.

For online viewers in Latvia, the game will be available to stream live on Currenttime.tv and TET's website, TET.lv.

USA vs Latvia: Game Preview

Looking at their past meetings, the teams crossed paths last year during the group stage of the tournament, where the United States emerged victorious with a commanding 4-1 scoreline. Latvia's last triumph over the Americans dates back to 2014 when they secured a thrilling 6-5 victory in overtime during the group stage.

As we analyze the United States' performance, it's important to note that they narrowly missed out on a spot in the finals. In a sensational semifinal match, Quinn's team suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime defeat to the German national team. Despite a strong start that saw them net two early goals, the Americans couldn't maintain their lead, conceding goals and struggling on the power play. Nonetheless, the Tuch-Grimaldi combination continues to be effective, and Drew O'Connor has been instrumental in creating opportunities for his teammates.

On the other hand, Latvia has been the surprise package of the tournament, exceeding expectations and making a remarkable run to the semifinals. They caused a major upset in the quarterfinals by eliminating the Swedish national team with a resolute 3-1 victory. Additionally, in the semifinals, they put up a valiant fight against Canada, leading the game twice before ultimately losing 4-2. The Latvians have showcased a strong defensive game, complemented by the outstanding performance of their 22-year-old goaltender, Artur Silov, who has made an impressive 72 saves in the playoffs so far.

As the United States and Latvia take to the ice, both teams will be eager to end the tournament on a high note. The Americans will look to bounce back from their semifinal disappointment, relying on their offensive firepower and seeking to exploit any weaknesses in Latvia's defense. Meanwhile, Latvia will aim to continue their Cinderella story, building on their strong defensive foundation and counting on Silov's exceptional goaltending to frustrate the American forwards.

